Want to know the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty release time for your region? If you've been pining for this long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077 DLC, you're in luck because its release is right around the corner. Upon its release time, everyone who owns the expansion will be able to sink their teeth into the massive game's all-new adventure and tons of additional content.

In this guide, we'll break down the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty release time, including information on when it will launch in various regions.

CD Projekt Red recently announced seven brand new games, including an upcoming Witcher trilogy and a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty release time

The Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty release time is 11pm UTC on Monday September 25th for PC. The console launch takes place at midnight local time on September 26th for each region. This means Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 players will be able to play after the clock strikes midnight in their area in the early hours of September 26.

Here is the exact Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty release time on PC:

US West: 4pm PDT (Monday 25th)

4pm PDT (Monday 25th) US East: 7pm EDT (Monday 25th)

7pm EDT (Monday 25th) UK : Midnight BST (Tuesday 26th)

: Midnight BST (Tuesday 26th) Europe: 1am CEST (Tuesday 26th)

1am CEST (Tuesday 26th) Japan: 8am JST (Tuesday 26th)

8am JST (Tuesday 26th) Australia: 9am AEST (Tuesday 26th)

If you're on console, then Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will release at midnight in your region on Tuesday 26th, no matter where you are in the world.

Image credit: CD Projekt RED

Use this timezone converter to check the exact time in your area.

Phantom Liberty is a long-awaited DLC, set to be a new spy-thriller adventure for Cyberpunk 2077. Players will return to the game as a cyber-enhanced mercenary with a knack for espionage and intrigue. In addition to new content, the developers have also introduced a number of quality-of-life upgrades, including modifications to progression systems and some game mechanics.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That's everything you need to know about the Cyberpunk: Phantom Liberty release time. Whether you're jumping back into the game or getting into it for the first time, be sure to check out our guides to the Cyberpunk 2077 best builds and main story quests, too.