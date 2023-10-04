IO Interactive soon turns 25, so Agent 47 goes clubbing in the newest Hitman Elusive Target mission

IO Interactive soon turns 25 years old, but Agent 47’s unwrinkled face doesn’t carry the “what am I doing with my life?” stress that normally accompanies such a birthday. The developer are instead celebrating with both new and returning events coming to the stealth infiltration mega package that is Hitman: World Of Assassination.

IOI are dropping the game’s next Elusive Target mission, called The Drop, on October 27th. The forthcoming mission sees Agent 47 enter (infiltrate) a shadowy Berlin club to party until he forgets what day it is. He may or may not murder a DJ who’s secretly also a drug lord while he’s there. Our new target is actually modelled off of real-world deckman, DJ Dimitri Vegas. Returning events include the Bad Boy (available October 13-23rd) and Food Critic (available from October 20-30th) missions.

Should you wish to take the stealthy shenanigans on the go and don’t yet own a Steam Deck, there’s some good news. IOI are also releasing Hitman: Blood Money on mobile this Autumn, with a Switch release following in Winter. Hitman has always played more like a methodical, violent puzzle game for me, rather than a purely stealthy-shooty one, so I can imagine that it probably works well on smaller screens regardless.

To further mark the milestone anniversary, IOI have also updated their website with short retrospectives looking back at every single Hitman release. The RPS Treehouse, on the other hand, have never stopped looking back at the wonderful murderthon. On Hitman’s 20th anniversary, we shared 20 lesser-known facts about the games. Did you know Agent 47 has five dads, for example? I know what you’re thinking, but no, Agent 47’s parents weren’t in a gay polyamorous relationship, as much as I wish that was the case.

Sticking with the weirder side of undercover murder, Steven Nguyen Scaife dug into how the series’ humour evolved in disguises, Nic Reuben wrote about the joys of killing your boss (in game!), and Matthew Castle wonderfully ranked every single level from the rebooted trilogy.

IO Interactive are still looking ahead, though. Next up the studio have their own James Bond adaptation, as well as a nebulous thingy codenamed Project Fantasy.