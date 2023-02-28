Hitman's developers are working on an "online fantasy RPG"

IO Interactive, the developers of the Hitman series, have begun development of a "bold new online fantasy RPG". It currently has no name other than 'Project Fantasy', but IOI say that it's inspired by their loveof Fighting Fantasy books and they're recruiting developers to work on it.

After years of working on Hitman 1-3, "we are sharing with all of you, that we are embarking on a new adventure," says the announcement. "One that expands our creativity, our capabilities, and in some sense our identity. We are building a new world, a new IP – an online fantasy RPG. A world and a game built from the core to entertain players and expand for many years to come. It feels familiar, yet at the same time IOI is going on a journey unlike any we have been on before.

"For many, this journey is also a deeply personal one that began long before we started making games for a living – and it started with the fantasy genre," it continues. "From the 'Fighting Fantasy' books compelling you to choose your path, alone, against wizards, lizards, and thief kings. To the togetherness, camaraderie, agony, and delight found around the tabletop."

There's nothing to show of the game yet. IOI are announcing the project this early because they're looking to recruit a team to help build it, and there are more than 25 open positions advertised under the announcement, including designers, animators, programmers and producers. I had a look through some of the job adverts in search of other details squirrelled away, but didn't see anything of note.

IOI remain most closely associated with the Hitman series, but they have made other projects in the past, including two Kane & Lynch games, Freedom Fighters, and perhaps most oddly, 2009's Mini Ninjas. You might also recall that back in 2020 they announced they were working on a James Bond game. As the Project Fantasy announcement mentions, IOI now have several "distinct" studios, in Copenhagen, Malmö and Barcelona.

Not every IOI game has been brilliant, but Hitmans 1-3 all were. I'm excited for them to try their hand at new things.