How has the cost of living crisis affected the way you play and buy games these days?

Please tell us your thoughts in our latest reader survey

Katharine Castle
Hello folks. I come bearing a reasonably sensitive question for you today, and that's how the current cost of living crisis has affected your day to day gaming habits. We know times are tough for a lot of people right now, but if you can spare five minutes to tell us about it in a new reader survey put together for us by our corporate uncle Reedpop, we'd be very grateful.

The survey is completely anonymous, and you can answer as many or as few questions as you like. You'll be asked things like how much you typically spend on games each month, which of the big upcoming releases you're most looking forward to, what genre of games you play regularly, as well as a couple of hardware-related questions. There are also some questions on much you regularly tend to spend on some of your other favourite hobbies, too.

Our sister sites Eurogamer and VG247 will be running similar surveys, so if you've already filled it out there, there's no need to do so again. Unless you really want to, of course.

The aim of the survey is mainly to find out how you're faring in the current climate. If there's more we can do to highlight good deals, cheap games (or simply do more free game coverage), then we can absolutely take those steps to make sure that what we do is relevant and useful to you. But we won't know that unless we ask.

So here's that reader survey link again. It will only take a few minutes of your time to complete, and just a reminder again that it's all completely anonymous. Thank you for your time in advance, and if you have any other questions about it or further suggestions for how we can improve what we write about, please let me know in the comments.

