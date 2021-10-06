If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to reset your Twitch password and set up Two Factor Authentication (2FA)

A simple guide on resetting your Twitch password and securing your account
Ollie Toms avatar
Guide by Ollie Toms Guides Editor
Published on
A screenshot of the Twitch Security and Privacy tab of the Settings menu, with the options to reset your password and enable Two-Factor Authentication highlighted.

Want to know how to reset your Twitch password and enable Two-Factor Authentication on your account? It's a very good time and a very good idea to do so, given the recent leak on Twitch which has reportedly exposed encrypted user passwords online. If you want to secure your account and make sure no one can access it except you, then follow the steps below to learn how to reset your password and enable Two-Factor Authentication to further secure your Twitch account.

On this page:

A screenshot of the Twitch Security and Privacy tab of the Settings menu, with the options to reset your password and enable Two-Factor Authentication highlighted.

How to reset your Twitch password

If you would like to reset your Twitch account password, the steps are fairly simple. Here's what to do:

  1. Click on your profile icon in the top-right corner of any Twitch webpage.
  2. Click the Settings button.
  3. In the Settings screen, click on the Security and Privacy tab button at the top.
  4. Under Security, click on Change Password.
  5. Enter your old password and, if prompted, enter the Twitch Login Verification code sent to your email address.
  6. Enter a new password, and enter it again as confirmation.
  7. Click Change Password.

Twitch will not accept your new password if it deems it too weak. To make your password a strong one, you should make it at least 8 characters in length, and include both uppercase and lowercase characters, along with numbers, spaces, and symbols.

A screenshot of Twitch's instructions on how to enable Two-Factor Authentication.

How to enable 2FA (Two-Factor Authentication) on Twitch

Two-Factor Authentication (also known as 2FA) is a security method adopted by many websites and companies. Essentially it is a way of protecting your account from unauthorized logins, to an extent that you can't manage with just a password alone. With 2FA enabled on Twitch, you'll be required to input both your password and a code sent to your mobile phone in order to login to Twitch. This means even if someone manages to obtain your password, they still won't be able to access your account.

Here's how to enable 2FA on Twitch:

  1. Click on your profile icon in the top-right corner of any Twitch webpage.
  2. Click the Settings button.
  3. In the Settings screen, click on the Security and Privacy tab button at the top.
  4. Under Security, click the Set Up Two-Factor Authentication button.
  5. Click Enable 2FA.
  6. Enter your mobile phone number and click Continue.
  7. Type in the 7-digit Twitch Verification Code sent via text message to your mobile phone.
  8. If you wish to use SMS as an authenticator, click Skip (Use SMS as authenticator). Otherwise, follow the on-screen steps to set up an authenticator app on your phone and use this to login to Twitch.

If you opt for the SMS route, then whenever you login you'll need to input the code sent via text message to your phone. If you opt for the authenticator app route, you'll need to open up the authenticator app on your phone and type in the code provided for Twitch login. If you want to switch your preferred method of 2FA, you can do so by heading to the same Security and Privacy section of the Twitch Settings menu, and clicking on Edit Two-Factor Authentication.

That's all there is to resetting your Twitch password and enabling Two-Factor Authentication on your Twitch account. If you want to read more about the data leak that has hit Twitch recently, check out our news post on the subject.

Tagged With

About the Author

Ollie Toms avatar

Ollie Toms

Guides Editor

Ollie is known round these parts for having just about the deepest voice in existence. Some say he used to be pretty darn good at Rocket League, but he has since sacrificed that accolade in order to become passably decent at Apex Legends. His favourite pastimes include playing piano covers of his favourite game soundtracks, and burying his face in the warm fur of his two cats.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More Guides

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch