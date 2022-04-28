If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to transfer your Bethesda Launcher games to Steam

Here's how to move all your Bethesda games onto Steam
Ollie Toms
Guide by Ollie Toms Guides Editor
Published on
Sci-fi scenes in Starfield art.

Want to know how to transfer your Bethesda Launcher games over to Steam? Back in February Bethesda announced that they intended to shut down their Launcher and migrate all their games over to Steam within the coming months, and it looks like that day has arrived. You can now use the Bethesda website to start the process of transferring all your Bethesda games over to your Steam account so you can continue playing them just like before.

Below we'll walk you through exactly how to transfer your Bethesda Launcher games to Steam, and we'll also answer a few burning questions you might have about when the shutdown will actually occur, and what happens to your games' save data during this transfer process.

How to transfer your Bethesda Launcher games to Steam

To transfer your Bethesda games onto your Steam account, you'll need to follow these steps:

  1. Go to the Bethesda website and login to your account.
  2. Click your account name in the top-right and select "Transfer Library".
  3. Link your Steam account using the on-screen steps.
  4. Click "Start Steam Transfer".
  5. Wait for the transfer process to complete.

Head to the Bethesda website to start the transfer process.

That's really all there is to it: just follow the on-screen instructions at every stage, and if you're the proud owner of more than one Steam account, please do make sure you've linked to the correct Steam account before you click that Transfer button.

A screenshot from the Bethesda website showing the steps required to migrate your Bethesda Launcher games over to Steam.
Link your Steam Account on the left-hand side, and then start the transfer process on the right.

When does the Bethesda Launcher shut down?

The Bethesda Launcher will shut down on May 11th, but can still transfer your Bethesda games to Steam after this date. So don't feel like there is a deadline for migrating your Bethesda games over to Steam, because the whole process will still be available from the Bethesda website even after the launcher has been terminated.

What happens to your save data when transferring Bethesda games?

The transfer process will transfer all your owned games and DLC, along with in-game currencies such as Atoms for Fallout 76. However, when it comes to your game progression and save data, the process differs for each individual game.

With some games, you'll find that the transfer process has automatically pulled across your save data as well; but for most games, save data will be left where it was, wherever the game liked to store it on your computer. This means that for some games you may need to manually move your save data folders over to their correct location once the games have been moved to Steam. Again, the correct location differs from game to game, so you should check out Bethesda's helpful guide on how to handle save data transfer for each game.

Below we've listed all the games that require some manual action to transfer the save data over to Steam:

  • Arx Fatalis
  • Deathloop
  • Dishonored 2
  • Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider
  • DOOM
  • DOOM 2
  • DOOM ETERNAL
  • Fallout
  • Fallout 2
  • Fallout Shelter
  • Fallout Tactics
  • Heretic
  • HeXen
  • HeXen 2
  • HeXen: Deathkings Of The Dark Citadel
  • Prey
  • Quake 2
  • Quake 3 Arena
  • RAGE 2
  • Return To Castle Wolfenstein
  • The Elder Scrolls Arena
  • The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall
  • The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
  • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
  • The Evil Within
  • The Evil Within 2
  • Wolfenstein 3D
  • Wolfenstein II: New Colossus
  • Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood

That's all there is to transferring over all your Bethesda games from the soon-to-be-defunct Bethesda Launcher over to Steam.

