I wish Vampire Survivors had come out 15 years ago

I have played Vampire Survivors twice - that’s two (2) times - in total. In only that short space of time, the arcade-style game has sunk its teeth into me. You swat away hordes of monsters with weapons and magic that fire automatically. All it needs from you is one hand on the wheel. You are, in essence, the pale captain of a battleship that must weave its way through demons and bats. The garlic and holy water cannons will take care of the rest.

Not only do I crave more vampiric survival, but I also wish it had been released years ago. This is the perfect pre-lesson huddle. The perfect after-school treat. A nerdy talk generator for those locker chats.