If you need more Phoenix Wright in your life, play Tangle Tower

Its console release this week has got me thinking about this excellent murder mystery game again
Feature by Katharine Castle Editor-in-chief
I refuse to believe it's been two years since the launch of Tangle Tower. A year, at most, perhaps, but two? Simply impossible. But its release on PS4 and Xbox One this week has got me thinking about this excellent murder mystery game again, and man, if you've been hankering for more great detective work after the likes of The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles (or indeed the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy) lately, then you absolutely owe it to yourself to play Tangle Tower. After all, when the prime suspect is *checks notes* a painted portrait holding a blood-tipped knife, who could possibly resist such a juicy little murder hook?

