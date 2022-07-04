Tangle Tower's art gallery is a cool window into great character design

Tangle Tower's art gallery is a cool window into great character designHave no character in your game that you do not know to be useful or believe to be beautiful
Katharine has been raving about Tangle Tower ever since she reviewed it a couple of years ago, and I finally sat down and played it this weekend. I can confirm it's really good! A lovely point and click mystery with some tricksy puzzles, but unlimited goes so you still get to feel clever - plus the story plays with some mystery tropes in really fun ways. But the real joy is its characters. It's a cast of suspects that are both wacky and relatable, and I love them.
