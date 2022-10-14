If you were hoping for any Overwatch 2 balance changes then you'll have to wait until season two

Overwatch 2 won’t be seeing any significant rebalances to its roster of heroes until the free to play shooter enters its second season in early December, Blizzard have confirmed. The game’s developers shared a blog post updating players on how the company are monitoring gameplay, maps, and competitive rankings in the immediate post-launch period. There will, however, be a targeted adjustment to tank Zarya in the next major patch going live on October 25th, Blizzard said.

Watch on YouTube Vid bud Liam knows Overwatch 2 isn't much of a sequel, but enjoys it all the same.

Since Overwatch 2’s launch, no hero’s power levels have been outside of what Blizzard were hoping for. “Every hero on the roster has a win-rate between 45% and 55%, and we are not planning any immediate balance changes based on what we are seeing,” Blizzard said. “Instead, our team is planning to make a series of balance changes for Season Two that are in line with our design goal of ensuring the overall game feels balanced and fair while giving each season a more distinct identity.”

Blizzard promised to take player feedback into account and continue to monitor how heroes performed during the first season, but made it clear that any rebalances wouldn’t be coming until the second season. They already have some ideas about who might be rebalanced though, with tanks firmly in their sights. Newbie Junker Queen is being kept under watch, and cyberlad Doomfist could see improvements to his Power Block ability and Meteor Strike ultimate. Zarya’s new ability to pick where to place her Particle Barriers might be altered too.

Blizzard said they were keeping an eye on damage-role heroes such as Genji, Sombra, Symmetra, and Torbjorn for future rebalances. They’re also tweaking maps as they come in and out of rotation, and said they were considering improvements to how players’ skill tier and division are presented and celebrated in the game. You can read Blizzard’s full post-launch update blog post here.

Ollie had a great time playing the game for his Overwatch 2 review-in-progress, but wasn’t sure if it warrants sequel status. “It was meant to work in tandem with Overwatch 1, but ended up replacing the old game entirely,” he said. “Players who never played the original game will start with just a handful of heroes unlocked, and must grind through the Battle Pass to unlock the rest. Even the decision to make the game free to play is telling.”

Overwatch 2 is a free download from Battle.net. Seeing as it’ll be a while before balance changes, it’s worth checking out Ollie’s handy guide to the best heroes in Overwatch 2.

Activision Blizzard are still contending with legal issues and reports alleging workplace discrimination, harassment and poor working conditions. The company’s also in the process of being acquired by Microsoft for $68.7 billion (£61.4 billion), a surprise deal announced back in January. That month, Blizzard Entertainment head Mike Ybarra said he was committed to fostering change within the company.