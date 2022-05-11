In the face of Warzone's endless churn, I admit defeat

In the face of Warzone's endless churn, I admit defeatWar, war always changes
I've not played Call Of Duty: Warzone in yonks. It used to take up practically all of my time, and now it's sat there neglected on my PC for the better part of a year or so. Even with King Kong and Godzilla arriving in the game today, I'm still playing Fortnite over it, which says it all, really.
Why did I stop playing Warzone? Other games came along, I suppose. Maybe I'd become a bit burned out, which would only be natural considering the amount of hours I spent ducking and trucking. But I think the way it's changed has played a big part in my departure. More specifically, there's been too much change. The game looks bonkers now.
Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription
To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.See more information