In the face of Warzone's endless churn, I admit defeat

I've not played Call Of Duty: Warzone in yonks. It used to take up practically all of my time, and now it's sat there neglected on my PC for the better part of a year or so. Even with King Kong and Godzilla arriving in the game today, I'm still playing Fortnite over it, which says it all, really.

Why did I stop playing Warzone? Other games came along, I suppose. Maybe I'd become a bit burned out, which would only be natural considering the amount of hours I spent ducking and trucking. But I think the way it's changed has played a big part in my departure. More specifically, there's been too much change. The game looks bonkers now.