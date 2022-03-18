The wonderful and spooky card game adventure Inscryption has launched a free "mini-expansion" which adds an endless roguelikelike mode based on the first act. Kaycee's Mod (not a mod) will let you hang out in that spooky cabin on and on and on, unlocking new things and fragments of story along the way. After this, big boss Daniel Mullins says, it's time to start on his next game.

Kaycee's Mod is naturally unlocked after beating the game, or you can jack in with a cheat code: Shift+K+M on the Start Menu screen. Then, you're ready for roguelikelike runs.

"Apply different skulls to your run to ascend the Challenge Levels," the launch announcement explained. "Reaching new levels unlocks new cards, challenges, and dev logs inscribed by the late Kaycee Hobbes as she uncovered the secrets on the disk."

The mode has been in opt-in open beta testing since December, being tweaked and patched along the way, and now it's finished and live for everyone.

"This is likely the end of any major new content for Inscryption," says lead developer Daniel Mullins. "Thanks once again for playing and creating a positive community around it! Time to get cracking on the next one I think."

When we declared Inscryption our favourite game of 2021, I said I might be happier if it were smaller and focused on the first act. This is... partially that? I just really like the vibes of the cabin. But I think every video game would be better if it were smaller.