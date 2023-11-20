Black Friday 2023

It doesn’t look good for the KOTOR remake (again), as reports claim it’s “not being worked on by any studio”

Sony pulled tweets and trailers for the game back in September, while Embracer's CEO refused to comment on its status just last week

The player character defends against blaster shots with a blue lightsaber in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
Image credit: BioWare/LucasArts/Disney
Matt Jarvis avatar
News by Matt Jarvis Contributor
Published on

It’s more bad news for Knights of the Old Republic fans patiently awaiting the remake of the classic Star Wars game, as reports emerge that the game is no longer in active development.

The claims come via frequent industry insider Jeff Grubb during November 17th’s episode of Giant Bomb’s Game Mess Mornings, who stated he could “100% confirm” that the KOTOR remake had been put on ice after “look[ing] into it”.

“This game is not being worked on right now. Just full stop," Grubb said, "This game is not being worked on in any way, by any studio.”

Grubb’s report comes shortly after Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors refused to comment on the status of Knights of the Old Republic, which was announced to be in development under Embracer’s Aspyr in late 2021 (which also happens to be the last time we heard any official word on the game) before moving to the troubled mega-conglomerate’s Saber Interactive last summer.

“I notice anything I say to this becomes a headline, so that is my only comment,” Wingefors said (via Axios’ Stephen Totilo).

A Jedi strikes several enemies with lightning in Star Wars: The Knights Of The Old Republic II
Image credit: LucasArts

The shift to Saber followed a report that the Star Wars game had been indefinitely delayed as its team attempted to work out what to do with it following the sudden firing of its art and design directors, reportedly caused by the abysmal reception to an internal demo.

The latest claims also accompany recent rumours swirling in the wake of pulled tweets, deleted posts and a trailer for Knights of the Old Republic vanishing from the official PlayStation YouTube channel. Sony later claimed that the disappearance was due to music licences expiring - despite the only piece of music being the Star Wars theme, and many other Star Wars videos remaining live on the channel from much longer ago than the KOTOR trailer.

Obviously, any claim or rumour should be taken with the appropriate pinch of salt, but it’s certainly not looking positive for the hopes of a KOTOR remake making it out - at least anytime soon.

Star Wars: Knights of The Old Republic

Android, iOS, Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch

Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Remake

PS5, PC

