Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic remake delayed indefinitely

Insiders say the game could be years away from release
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic remake has been delayed indefinitely.

The Force isn’t strong with the remake of classic RPG Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic, which has been delayed indefinitely following a badly received demo shown internally at the end of June. Bloomberg reports that the game’s design director and art director were subsequently fired from developers Aspyr Media during the week after the demo was finalised. Sources from Aspyr told Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier that the game had been intended for a 2022 release, but that 2025 was more "realistic".

Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic remake was announced in late 2021.

People familiar with the KOTOR project said that employees have been informed the game is paused, and Aspyr will now be looking for "new contracts and development opportunities". Insiders point to a lack of sustainability on the development of the project for its woes, with "disproportionate" time and money put into creation of the vertical slice demo intended for approval by LucasFilm and Sony. Saber Interactive were brought in to help on the KOTOR remake in May, and it’s thought they might now take over development completely.

The KOTOR remake was announced in September last year as a PlayStation 5 console exclusive, but was also intended to come to PC. Aspyr has been working on the much-rumoured project for around three years, and had previously brought ports of the original Knights Of The Old Republic games to mobile platforms. For now, we’ll have to make do with the excellent 19-year-old version of KOTOR. LucasFilm shut down a rather tasty looking Unreal 4 fan remake of the game, Apeiron, in 2018.

Even if KOTOR never comes out, there are still plenty of other Star Wars games in development, from Respawn’s Jedi Survivor to Skydance’s cinematic action-adventure, and, erm, Quantic Dream’s High Republic game. We’ll let you know if there are any further developments. May the Force be with you.

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

