Star Wars Jedi: Survivor finally has a first teaser trailer

I like teaser trailers for Star Wars projects more than I like most Star Wars projects, so this has been a good week for me. It was capped off with the release yesterday of the first teaser trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Respawn's sequel to Fallen Order. You can watch it below.

Survivor takes place five years after the events of the first game, which sets it, for reference, at the same time as the Kenobi TV series. The Empire are at their worst, and again the story follows Cal Kestis.

The trailer doesn't give much away. There's a bit of lightsaber combat, Cal's ship the Mantis crashed on a desert world, and a one-armed, long-haired fella floating in a bacta tank. Is it Bum Gobbo, famous Jedi from the planet Bij? Is Hopto Grox, terrifying Sith of the Flax Order? Am I just making these people up? Who knows.

If you didn't play it, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was a third-person action game with lightsaber combat that required careful timing to parry and overcome its various bosses. You wouldn't describe it as a Soulslike, but maybe a Sekirolike. Brendy (RPS in peace) liked it for us in his Fallen Order review, calling it "a thoughtless blast of blockbuster 'splosions, a popcorn game."

Survivor is just one of roughly a billion Star Wars games currently in-development, including Quantic Dream's Star Wars Eclipse, the Knights Of The Old Republic remake, an Amy Hennig project, a Ubisoft open-world game and two other games also coming from Respawn.