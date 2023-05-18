Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's latest patch aims to improve performance and stability

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was released on a rocky road last month, bogged down by some troublesome technical problems. After a series of patches, our James took a second look at the sequel, where he said, “neither of these really make Jedi: Survivor's PC performance good, merely less bad.” Now, developer Respawn continues its mission to lessen the badness with a fifth patch aimed at performance and stability.

EA say the latest patch was deployed on PC yesterday, with a console update to follow at a later date. Here are some of the fixes that come with the new patch:

(PC only) Improved content caching to reduce hitching.

(PC only) Improved thread handling when raytracing is turned off.

(PC only) Fix for an issue where lowering the PC visual settings would incorrectly lower your resolution scale if FSR is disabled.

Note: if you previously disabled FSR and are playing on a lower visual quality, you may want to readjust your quality settings.

(PC only) Fix for a reset button not responding on PC when using both controller and keyboard.

Various performance fixes.

Stability improvements.

The rest of the patch is squashing several more bugs, including one that blocked progression. There are also a couple fixes related to music and audio syncing, even though most Star War knowers could probably close their eyes and recall those themes note-for-note. Those strings are permanently imprinted on my noggin, I’m afraid. You can see the full list of fixes here.

According to EA, more patches are on the way, just in case stuttering is still an issue on your rig. Otherwise, if you’re playing it without any issues, our guides crew can help you find lightsaber parts, boss locations, and Cal’s misplaced facial hair.