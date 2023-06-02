Star Wars Jedi Survivor Spawn of Oggdo boss fight walkthrough

How do you beat Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Spawn of Oggdo? Spawn of Oggdo is a Star Wars Jedi: Survivor optional boss that you can attempt to take on to earn some special rewards. However, the boss is difficult and even has an attack that grants a one-shot kill. So, how do you beat the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Spawn of Oggdo boss fight? It's easier once you know what you're doing but it will require timing and skill. But be aware: After you take down Spawn of Oggdo, there's an even more brutal fight ahead of you.

Luckily, our guide can help you take down this green goober, so if you're struggling to defeat the Spawn Of Oggdo in Jedi: Survivor, keep reading!

What is Spawn of Oggdo?

Spawn of Oggdo is a callback to a three-eyed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order creature. In that game, you faced Oggdo on Bogano, which you had to fight by avoiding their adhesive tongues and had to defeat despite their lightsaber-resistant skin. If you played the game, you eventually crossed an Oggdo Bogdo, an Oggdo subspecies and an optional boss. Spawn of Oggdo is even more powerful and seems to descend from the Oggdo species.

Where to find Spawn of Oggdo

You'll find Spawn of Oggdo near the Fort Kah'lin Meditation Point on Koboh. You'll come across Fort Kah'lin as part of the main storyline, so if you haven't ended up there quite yet, just keep working your way through the missions. And, once you do find the Fort Kah'lin Meditation Point, take note that you can take advantage of a massive Star Wars Jedi: Survivor XP farm right in the area.

Spawn of Oggdo will be in a building right ahead of you when you arrive at the Meditation Point, but you won't be able to access it like a normal building. Instead, you'll find a grapple point nearby and hoist yourself into a pathway, which you can follow around as you defeat several enemies. At a certain point, you'll arrive on the roof of a building with a treasure glint in the centre. If you try to collect the glint however, the roof will suddenly open, dropping you and any remaining enemies down into the Spawn of Oggdo fight area.

You'll also reencounter Spawn of Oggdo in the Fractured History Force Tear, and you'll have to fight it alongside an Oggdo Bogdo. This is one of the most difficult fights in the game. You'll find this upon defeating Oggdo and heading back to Rambler's Reach to Doma's Outpost Commodities, where you'll see a small frog-like creature much like one that will grant a Force Echo after the Spawn of Oggdo boss fight. A glowing purple orb will then bring you to the Fractured History Force Tear.

How to beat Spawn of Oggdo: Top tips for success

Here are our top tips for defeating Spawn of Oggdo in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

1. Swap to a lower difficulty if needed

If you're struggling with this boss fight, you can always swap to an easier difficulty setting or even Story Mode, making the battle infinitely easier. However, many players are gluttons for punishment, and it's no surprise that people who play melee combat games might want to jump into this fight on hardcore mode to see how they fare.

2. Make sure you're powerful enough to take the fight

If you stumble across this boss the first time you reach Fort Kah'lin, you may not be leveled enough to take it on. You may accidentally find yourself in this fight, and if you do, you might need to accept that you'll die and respawn at the Fort Kah'lin Meditation Point, where you can continue your journey until you've leveled up enough to take it on.

With this in mind, you'll want to find as many Star Wars Jedi: Survivor stim canister locations as possible before attempting to slay Oggdo's spawn. You'll also want to make sure your skill trees are properly leveled, particularly when it comes to the stance you plan to use for the fight. It will also help you if you have earned the Dash jump, which will help you outmaneuver the boss. You may also want to equip any perks that add to your health, and you can see our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor best perks guide to see what to equip. You can also find essences throughout your journey that will increase your health bar, so waiting until after your playthrough can help ensure you're fully equipped to take this fight.

3. Avoid the tongue

The challenge with Spawn of Oggdo is that the creature can one-shot kill you if it manages to use its adhesive tongue to grab you and chew you up. That's why it's important to avoid letting it get close enough to you to do this. As a result, the fight requires perfectly-timed jumping and dodging. Fighting this boss amounts to a dance. The objective is to strike at the precise moments when the beast is still and then Dash and move out of the way as the creature attacks.

If the beast turns red, that is your cue to use either Dash or your double jump to get out of its way. However, once it has attacked and missed, it will be still for a very brief moment, giving you time to strike it once or twice. In some cases, it will turn red and stick its tongue out. In these cases, you must get out of the way as that tongue attack is generally lethal. A double jump in a slightly diagonal direction can allow you to get in a few hits once the beast is recovering from its failed attack.

4. Choose a suitable stance

For many players, the single lightsaber stance is a solid choice to take on Spawn of Oggdo due to its versatility. But, be sure to check out our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor best lightsaber stances guide to figure out if there are better options for your playstyle.

5. Be patient

Ultimately, this battle rewards patience. As tempting as it can be to simply button mash your way to a win, that generally will not work, so take your time with it.

Spawn of Oggdo boss fight rewards

After defeating Spawn of Oggdo, you'll notice a small frog in the corner which will grant you a Force Echo if you interact with it. The vision will say something about the frog-like creature judging Cal. Also, in this room, you'll find the poncho from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, as well as a Priorite Shard, just some of the hundreds of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Koboh collectibles you can find in the game.

Listening to the Sense Echo will unlock the Fractured History Force Tear, which will take you to the most challenging battle in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — Oggdo Bogdo and Spawn of Oggdo.

Fractured History Force Tear: Oggdo Bogdo and Spawn of Oggdo

If you thought the Spawn of Oggdo fight was difficult, you're in for a huge surprise when you face Oggdo Bogdo and Spawn of Oggdo simultaneously in the Force Tear.

As mentioned, you'll find the small frog once you return to Doma's shop in Rambling Ridge. This will bring you to the Fractured History Force Tear, which is ostensibly one of the most difficult battles in the game.

Here, you'll fight both Oggdo Bogdo from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Spawn of Oggdo. This fight is a terrific exercise in Jedi mastery, so be patient and slow. Many people report using the Blaster stance for this fight, but be sure to have your skill trees for this mastered before you attempt the fight. (If you haven't unlocked it already, check out our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Blaster stance guide to figure out when and where you'll obtain this weapon.) Note that Oggdo Bogdo and Spawn of Oggdo don't behave all that differently, so it's essentially like fighting two Spawn of Oggdos.

The Blaster is helpful because it functions as a ranged attack, and you will need some range as you fight these creatures. It's also useful for this fight because, while you're attacking one enemy, the Blaster allows you to shoot and briefly stun the other enemy at range while focused on your current fight. Taking down these beasts requires quick movements, so you must dodge them as they prepare to attack. It may be helpful to disable auto-targeting if you have it set, as this can offer more flexibility during the fight.

The best way to beat these oversize toads is to take on one at a time, using the Blaster to keep the other at bay. One strategy you can use is to fight one of the creatures first while avoiding the path of the other, watching which direction the one you're fighting plans to jump, and then using your Dash to get there first so that when it lands, you'll get a free lightsaber strike. Recall that if you're using the Blaster, you need to get hits in with your lightsaber to recharge it, so keep a cadence where you alternate blaster shots and lightsaber hits.

If you can knock out one of the froggies, this will allow you to take on the other solo, a battle you know you can beat because you already finished it once. Like the previous battle, it requires patience, timing, and a little luck to get it exactly right. Expect it to be difficult even on Jedi Pawadan difficulty, so it may take a few tries to get through it. If you've already beaten the game before this, then you should have your dark side time dialation abilities as you engage in this battle, which can be very helpful.

Should you successfully complete this endeavor, you will earn a Skill Point. For insights on how you may wish to allocate it, be sure to check out our guide to the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor best skills guide.

Congratulations! You have now completed two of the most difficult battles in the game. Walk proudly knowing you have mastered the art of slaying dangerous wildlife, rendering yourself a myth and a legend among the inhabitants of Koboh. We've given you everything you need to know about the Spawn of Oggdo boss fight and the Fractured History Force Tear, but there's still much more to discover around Koboh, Jedha, and beyond. If you're still working your way through the game, you may want to see our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor walkthrough, and if you're trying to make sense of the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor ending, you can check out our guide to that as well.