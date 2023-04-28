How do you unlock the blaster stance in Jedi: Survivor? If you've seen any of the promotional material or trailers for Respawn's grand new addition to the Star Wars Jedi series, you'll know that in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Cal can dual-wield a gun and a lightsaber. Exciting stuff, and very unusual for a Jedi. But at what point can you start using this fancy new gun?

Worry not: you can't miss it. But if you're wondering how long it takes before you too have your very own shiny blaster pistol, then you've come to the right place. Below we'll explain exactly how to unlock the blaster stance in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Watch on YouTube Alice chatted to Liam about her favourite thing in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

How to unlock the blaster stance in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

The blaster stance is unlocked automatically at a particular moment in the main story of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. To get the blaster, you need to head to Jedha and reach the Archive for the first time. After some cutscenes, Bode will take you aside and give you his blaster. One quick tutorial later, you'll unlock the blaster stance to use whenever you want.

If you're unsure how far away this moment is from your current point in the game: Jedha is the third planet you'll reach, after Coruscant and then Koboh. Follow the main story path of Koboh while you wait for the Mantis to be repaired, and eventually you'll unlock the ability to travel to Jedha.

After that it's a fair hike through Jedha to the Archive, but Jedha isn't nearly as large as Koboh, so it shouldn't take you overly long before you're wielding that blaster to inflict devastating ranged attacks on those adorable, unsuspecting B1 droids.

How to use the blaster stance

The Blaster stance, as you might expect, has the longest range of all the stance options in Jedi: Survivor. Here's how it works:

Primary Attack will attack with the lightsaber, generating charge for your blaster.

You can see your blaster charge on the left-hand side of your screen.

Fire a shot with the blaster using Special Attack (consumes 1 bar of charge).

Hold down Special Attack to build a Charged Shot (consumes 2 bars of charge).

The idea is to dart in and out of melee range to build up charge so that you can finish off enemies from a distance with your blaster. It can take a little bit of time before you're used to juggling both blaster and lightsaber, as it's certainly an unorthodox fighting style and very different from the other four stances on offer. But its range and speed makes it very useful at whittling down enemies you'd rather stay away from, like flamethrower stormtroopers.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That's everything you need to know about how to unlock and use the blaster stance in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. For more information on the various kinds of stances in the game, check out our dedicated guide on the best stance in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor