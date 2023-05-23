Star Wars Jedi Survivor length: How long does it take to beat the game?

What is the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor length? The time it takes to beat Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will vary depending on your play style and level of familiarity with melee combat-style games. However, if you're looking for a rough overview of how much time you'll spend playing through the newest game from Respawn and EA, here's what to expect.

Watch on YouTube What are the best lightsaber stances in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? Watch this video to find out.

How long does it take to finish the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor story?

Players who opt to play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on story mode, which limits enemy strength and abilities so players can focus on the story itself, can expect to spend about 19-20 hours playing through the main story content. Note that there are several hours of cutscenes, so actual time spent playing will take you less than that, and the time spent can go even faster if you want to skip the cutscenes (though we don't recommend it, as the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor story is a real tear-jerker.)

However, players who play at greater difficulties or struggle with numerous puzzles can expect the game to take significantly longer, perhaps about 25 hours.

How long does it take to 100% Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

If you're a completionist, you probably want to know how long it'll take to discover all the secrets of Koboh, Jedha, and beyond. If you're willing to go through all the work to unlock every secret in the game, you're looking at about 55 hours of searching, exploration, and puzzle-solving.

That's because there are tons of things to find across the galaxy, and to help you, we've included our guides to every single one of them right here:

That's not all, either. On Koboh, to truly complete the game, you'll need to finish the Chamber of Duality, Chamber of Fortitude, Chamber of Clarity, Chamber of Reason, Chamber of Detachment, and Chamber of Connection puzzles so you can figure out the Alignment Control Center puzzle solution.

You'll also need to make sure you've made it through the Winding Ravine, opened the door to Vashtan Wolfe's lair, and found all the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor recruits, some of whom you can also beat in Holotactics.

On Jedha, you'll have to get through the Path of Conviction puzzle, the Path of Persistence puzzle, and the Path of Restoration puzzle on your completionist journey to find the deep-seated secrets in the heart of the area.

This is in addition to finding the game's numerous cosmetics, Sense Echoes, plants, fish, and other fun loot items.

That's everything to know about how the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor length. If you're unsure whether you want to play, you can at least catch up on the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor ending with our recap. And, if you do end up playing this beast of a game, our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor walkthrough is a handy reference guide to help you beat the main story.