What is the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Path of Persistence puzzle solution? The Path of Persistence puzzle requires some serious brainpower, as it requires grappling, wall-running, and moving terrain while thinking about the space in a different way than you might normally. And if that sounds confusing to you... well, it is! But luckily for you, our team is here to help you figure out this Star Wars Jedi: Survivor puzzle.

You're definitely going to want to complete it alongside the Path of Conviction puzzle and the Path of Restoration puzzle in order to unlock something pretty cool. But you can read more about that in our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Jedha collectibles guide. But without further ado, let's dive into the Path of Persistence.

How to find the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Path of Persistence puzzle

To complete this puzzle, you're going to need to find it first. Luckily, that's not too hard in this case. You'll head to the Narkis Desert Anchorite Base Meditation Point, and you can actually see the distinctive-looking structure as you arrive from this point.

To access it, you'll need to follow the pathway forward and climb the ledges to your right, which is a little bit before you reach the cliffs that house the structure itself. This should take you to a zipline, which you can use to cross toward the the elevated area. If you don't see a zipline, it's possible BD-1 never sliced this for you, and you may need to take a longer way around to get to the area.

As you arrive at the Path of Persistence from the zipline, take note of what you see. You'll see a sphere on a track ahead of you, similar to the ones you used to open the doors in the Archive. You'll also note a platform you can grapple toward. If you launch on to this and then grapple to the grapple balloon and direct yourself back toward the mountain and then grapple to another platform, you'll find yourself a neat little goodie for BD-1. Then, head back down to the initial platform and get ready to solve this puzzle.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Path of Persistence puzzle solution

From that initial platform, grapple toward your left to find what looks like a temple entrance. Defeat the baddies, listen to the Sense Echo, head through the entrance, and take note of the jump wall ahead of you, which is blocked.

Instead, grapple to the platform on your right. Hop up to the next platform and note the sphere on a track ahead of you. If you push this, you'll notice it causes a wall panel nearby to move, which will unblock the jump wall you saw at the entrance. If you scour the edges of this platform opposite this wall that you just moved, you'll also get your hands on a Jedha scroll.

This next part is a bit of a leap of faith, as it requires you to jump off the platform and then dash jump on to a platform you can't see from your initial jump.

You'll then run along the wall. Rather than jumping on the vertical jump wall and grappling upward, drop down to the platform below, where you'll see another sphere on a track. Use your Force ability to move this, which will cause the sphere to roll to the top of the area and will let you claim the Path of Persistence reward.

Take the zipline back to the platform, which is the one near the temple entrance with the vertical jump wall, now unblocked. Climb up the wall and and move the sphere back into its original position, which will also move the wall accordingly and reblock the platform you used to climb into the area.

Moving the wall back into its original position allows you to take the path on the left side of that wall, leading you back to the wall run. This time, instead of dropping down, you'll jump climb the wall ahead, using the grapple as needed.

You'll need to fight some enemies at the top of the platform. Then, listen to the Force Echo, move the sphere to cause the structure to tranform, and stop at the essence to pick up your new perk slot. You can then take the glider back down and call it a day.

That's everything to know about the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Path of Persistence puzzle solution. If you're seeking smart ways to use those new perk slots, check out our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor best Perks guide. Or, maybe you just to know more about the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor map upgrades, and we can help out with that, too.