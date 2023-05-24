Star Wars Jedi Survivor XP farm: How to earn Skill Points quickly

What is a good Star Wars Jedi: Survivor XP farm for Skill Points? Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a great game, but it's infinitely better if you're leveled enough to properly engage its toughest enemies in battle. Parts of it can be challenging, particularly on higher difficulty settings, so you may be looking for ways to level your character quickly... and we're here to help!

Here's what you need to know if you're looking for the best and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor XP farm to quickly earn Skill Points and rapidly level your character.

Watch on YouTube What are the best lightsaber stances in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? Watch this video to find out.

The best Star Wars Jedi: Survivor XP farm for Skill Points

Credit for this XP farm method goes to YouTuber DPJ, whose insights can land you a full Skill Point in about a minute, making it incredibly worthwhile.

It does, however, require a bit of prep work to make the most of it. First, you must unlock the Force Telekinesis ability Unrelenting Pull, which causes a button (left trigger on a controller) to cause your pull to "affect the largest and most Force-resistant enemies."

We also recommend turning your difficulty setting to Story Mode, so you don't risk taking damage or dying while you're XP-farming. However, even if you choose not to use Story Mode, it's still relatively straightforward.

It will also be useful if you have the Wisdom perk, which lets you gain more experience points from defeating enemies. You can purchasethe Wisdom perk from Zee after releasing her as part of the Chamber of Duality puzzle. If you've yet to encounter Zee, check out our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor walkthrough to find out when you'll meet her and how to access the perk, as Zee is just one of many Jedi Survivor recruits you can find in the game. Note that you'll need to scour Koboh to find Datadiscs for her to decrypt, but this should be easy if you check out different pockets of Rambler's Ridge and the surrounding areas. Once you acquire the perk from her at Pyloon's Saloon, you must remember to apply it at a Meditation Point.

Here's where Unrelenting Pull is located on the Force power Telekinesis menu (click to enlarge). Here's how to apply the Wisdom perk as well (click to enlarge).

To begin your XP farming, you'll want to head to Fort Kah'lin on Koboh. If you have yet to explore this part of the map, you may find it a bit tricky to find. When you disembark the Mantis and are looking toward Rambler's Reach, head left and follow the terrain as far as you can until you end up in the area. Notably, a mission will also take you directly to Fort Kah'lin, but if you can get there ahead of time, you should be able to take advantage of this XP farm earlier in the game.

Here's where Fort Kah'lin is located on your map screen.

At the Meditation Point in Fort Kah'lin, you'll find yourself right in front of a building (which is also the same building where you can find the Spawn of Oggdo boss fight). Go up to the roof of this building, and the idea is that you'll be able to use your Unrelenting Pull Force ability to pull two very powerful enemies wielding heavy shock weapons off the bridge above you, immediately killing them and granting you easy XP.

To do this, you can climb up by jumping on a barrel at the base of the entrance, crossing to the right above the opening, and then double jumping against the building to land on the roof. For the XP farm to work, you must do this quickly, as the enemies you need to kill will begin to cross the bridge (and if you don't pull them off the bridge from the roof of the building, you won't be able to cause them to drop down far enough where they die to the fall damage you inflicted).

A handy barrel you can jump on to start your climb to the roof.

The jumping can be a little fiddly, but you're aiming to jump on to the roof around here.

Once you reach the top, you'll see the bridge ahead of you with two enemies wielding weapons with shock effects. From this position, you can easily pull them down off the bridge with your Unrelenting Pull Force ability, causing them to die from the fall damage. This way, you don't have to face them head-on and you still get a large amount of XP that puts you well on your way to getting a new Skill Point. A win-win.

Pull the troopers off the bridge for lots of easy XP.

As you attempt this, try to stay as close to the left side of the roof of the building as you can to avoid unwanted attention from enemy droids. You can easily kill them, but they won't award nearly as much XP as the enemies on the bridge. If you get too caught up with them, you'll miss your window of opportunity to push them off the bridge.

Once you've pulled the enemies off the bridge, you can then head back to the Meditation Point and rest to respawn the enemies, which starts the whole cycle over again. Do this as often as you'd like until you have all the Skill Points needed to max out your character.

That's everything you need to know about farming XP in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.