Star Wars Jedi Survivor boss locations: Where to find all Legendary Enemies

Want to find every boss and legendary enemy in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? As you explore the galaxy in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's main story, you'll battle through plenty of bosses that are essential to Cal's quest. However, you can also find hidden bosses, known as legendary enemies, scattered in secret spots around the galaxy.

In this guide, we'll break down where to find all hidden bosses and legendary enemies in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. We'll also provide a quick list of all main story bosses, so that those looking to just focus on the story can check roughly how far they are through the game.

This guide is packed with spoilers about the various bosses and legendary enemies that you'll face throughout Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, including those encountered during the main story. You've been warned!

On this page:

Watch on YouTube What are the best lightsaber stances in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? Watch this video to find out.

All main story bosses in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

There are 18 main bosses that you must defeat to complete Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, listed below:

K-405 (Coruscant) Ninth Sister (Coruscant) Zeik (Koboh) Dagan Gera (Koboh) Skriton (Jedha) AT-ST(Jedha) Reprogrammed Magnaguard (Shattered Moon) Drya Thorne (Shattered Moon) Korej Lim (Koboh) Tague Louesh (Koboh) Dagan Gera (second encounter - Koboh) Rayvis (Shattered Moon) Rick the Door Technician (Koboh) Urgost, Fist of Rayvis (Koboh) Dagan Gera (third encounter - Koboh) Bode Akuna (Jedha) Darth Vader (Jedha) Bode Akuna (second encounter - Tanalorr)

You will encounter these bosses naturally as you progress through the main story, so simply follow those main quest objectives to fight them.

If you're after hidden bosses, Coruscant, Koboh, and Jedha each have a bunch of legendary enemies to find in secret areas. Keep scrolling to learn where to find all legendary enemies and hidden bosses in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

All Coruscant hidden bosses

D-L1T - Hangar 2046 (requires Electro-Dart)

To find D-L1T, start at the Hangar 2046 Meditation Point on Coruscant. Run straight ahead after spawning and use the lift. At the top, continue around the bend, turn left, and use an Electro-Dart to open the door.

Frenzied Jotaz - Undercity Meats (requires Electro-Dart)

To find the Frenzied Jotaz, fast travel to the Undercity Meats Meditation Point on Coruscant. Run straight ahead and grapple up along the main path to the ledge where meat is being moved around on an overhead conveyor belt.

Turn left and head through the door, and then take a right to find a shaking door. Use BD-1's Electro-Dart to open this door and fight the Frenzied Jotaz.

All Koboh hidden bosses

Vashtan Wolfe - Derelict Dam (requires Electro-Dart)

To fight Vashtan Wolfe, you must get the Electro-Dart ability from later in the story and then return to their lair in Derelict Dam. From the Derelict Dam Meditation Point, take the cave tunnel around the corner and follow it along until you climb the ledge. You'll find Vashtan Wolfe's lair just ahead.

When you reach Vashtan Wolfe's lair, use the Electro-Dart to open the nearby red chest. As it opens, Vashtan Wolfe will appear at your side and attempt to kill you so that they can take the goods within the chest, triggering this boss fight.

Gorocco Matriarch - Derelict Dam (requires Force Lift/Slam)

To find the Gorocco Matriarch, head to Derelict Dam and use a Roller Mine to destroy the wall on the path below the Workbench. Then, pass through the broken wall, follow the path around to the left, and climb the rope.

From the ledge at the top, cross the bridge and use Force Lift to open the nearby door and leap down into the Gorocco Matriarch's arena.

Beetu Deetu - Southern Reach

Beetu Deetu is a legendary Super Battle Droid that you can sometimes encounter just past the Southern Reach Meditation Point. As you head up the path, a pod can drop from the sky on the path ahead. When it opens, Beetu Deetu will stroll out and start a fight.

The caveat here is that Beetu Deetu won't always spawn, so you'll need to keep resting at the Southern Reach Meditation Point to reset enemy spawns until they appear.

Cleland Cudds - Flooded Bunker (requires Force Lift/Slam)

In Rambler's Reach on Koboh, there is a bunker that you can enter with a laser turret on the ceiling, which prevents you from progressing further early on in your adventure. However, if you return with Force Slam, you can destroy the turret and drop down the hole nearby to enter the underground portion of the Flooded Bunker.

Underground, you'll find an underwater passage that you can swim through to delve deeper into the Flooded Bunker. Shortly after emerging on the other side, Cleland Cudds will ambush you and start this boss battle.

Rancor - Sodden Grotto

As you approach the Rambler's Reach Outpost, you'll hear about some missing Prospectors who went missing in a nearby cave. This cave, known as Sodden Grotto, is found on the left of the path leading into Rambler's Reach Outpost, up the ledge near the Meditation Point. Spoiler alert: it's home to a Rancor.

Head into Sodden Grotto and follow the path around to the end. It's fairly linear, and once you reach the final area, you can drop into the Rancor's chamber to start this boss fight.

This is a tough fight, especially early on, so take a look at our guide on how to beat the Rancor in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for some handy tips.

E3-VE3 - Untamed Downs (requires Merrin's Charm and Force Lift/Slam)

In Untamed Downs, there is a bunker guarded by Roller Mines that burst out of the ground as you approach. Head past the mines and into the bunker, and then use your Dash to pass through the green laser door. This requires Merrin's Charm, which you'll unlock later in the story.

Past the green laser door, follow the path around and use Force Lift to open the door on your right. On the other side, you'll find a few B1 Battle Droids and E3-VE3, a Droideka legendary enemy.

Spawn of Oggdo - Fort Kah'Lin

Spawn of Oggdo is Jedi: Survivor's answer to the infamous Oggdo Bogdo boss fight from 2019's Fallen Order. Spawn of Oggdo is found in Fort Kah'Lin, and can be challenged on your first trip to Koboh.

Fort Kah'Lin is found at the top of the path leading up from Harvest Ridge. It's a Bedlam Raider base filled with enemies, but there's a Meditation Point in the entrance that you can use to recover whenever it's needed. From the Meditation Point, turn left and grapple up to the walls nearby. Follow the walkways along until you reach a bunch of B1 Battle Droids atop a circle door on the floor.

To fight Spawn of Oggdo, simply walk onto the circle door. It'll open as soon as you reach the center, causing you to fall into a pit in which you'll find Spawn of Oggdo.

Rancor - Phon'Qi Caverns (requires Force Lift/Slam)

If you thought that first Rancor boss fight was tough, then you're in luck - there's another one! This Rancor is found in Phon'Qi Caverns, a cave found in the cellar beneath the abandoned shack in Foothill Falls.

Head into the basement using the cellar door outside of the abandoned shack, and then squeeze through the gap to enter Phon'Qi Caverns. Follow the path around and use Force Lift to raise the object out of the hole, allowing you to delve deeper into the cave.

Continuing along this path, you'll be able to drop even deeper into the cave from a ledge near three laser turrets. Drop down to find the Rancor boss hidden in the pit below.

Erjef Mekor, Sebb Eshan and "Prince" Patren - Phon'Qi Caverns (requires Force Lift/Slam)

Further into Phon'Qi Caverns, you'll find yourself trapped between two forcefields, before the floor collapses and plunges you further into the caverns below. Here, follow the path through the electrified gates to reach a chamber in which a trio of bosses named Erjef Makor, Sebb Eshan, and "Prince" Patren will team up to fight you.

The Massiff - Yurt Barracks (requires Force Lift/Slam)

To find The Massiff, fast travel to the Lucrehulk Core Meditation Point where you saved Zee during the main story and head down the nearby ramp. At the bottom, go through the automatic door and turn right, and then climb up the wall ahead.

At the top, turn back and Dash across the gap to reach the locked door. Use Force Lift to unlock the door, and then pass through to start The Massiff boss fight.

Anoth Estra - Chamber of Fortitude (requires Force Lift/Slam)

Anoth Estra is found in the Chamber of Fortitude, a hidden High Republic structure beneath the Corroded Silo in Rambler's Reach. To enter, you must climb to the roof of the Corroded Silo and use Force Lift to remove a grate, allowing you to drop inside.

Follow the path around and zipline across, and then take the lift down towards some enemies. Defeat them, and then parkour across the large gap to reach the High Republic cube up ahead. Take the lift down, and you'll find Anoth Estra within the first room of the Chamber of Fortitude.

The Mire Terror - Viscid Bog (requires Force Lift/Slam)

The Mire Terror is found in the Viscid Bog. From the Viscid Bog Meditation Point, take the nearby zipline down towards the swamp and then use your grapple to reach the swing bar nearby. Swing across the bog and grapple again to reach the nearby ledge.

At the top, turn back and Force Lift the platforms out of the swamp and leap across. Continue ahead and leap down to the platform below to fight The Mire Terror, which is actually a pair of Mogus.

Vile Bilemaw - Fogged Expanse

To find the Vile Bilemaw, head to the Fogged Expanse Meditation Point. From there, use the zipline straight ahead and then turn left. There's a gap you can leap across here, but turn back on the other side and keep hopping down to the platforms below.

After leaping down a few platforms, you'll find a slope that you can slide down. As you slide, get ready to fight, because you'll find the Vile Bilemaw boss at the bottom.

All Jedha hidden bosses

Golden Skriton - Desert Ridge

To find the Golden Skriton, head towards the green laser door in Desert Ridge. You can find this easily by fast travelling to the Anchorite Base Meditation Point and heading across the desert to the Desert Ridge region. As you travel across the desert, you should spot the green laser door up ahead.

Take a left as you head towards the green laser door and jump up to the nearby ledge. Follow the path around to the right, through a short tunnel, and into the clearing ahead. Merrin will hang back, saying that you should tackle the coming challenge alone, and the Golden Skriton will emerge from the sand shortly after.

Sutaban Alpha - Crypt of Uhrma

To fight the Sutaban Alpha, you must solve the Crypt of Uhrma door puzzle. After gaining access to the Crypt, drop down the ledge and force pull the nearby grate to find a secret path. Follow it along and use your Dash ability to pass through the green laser door up ahead.

Continue up the path, passing through the waterfall, and squeeze through the gap ahead. As you emerge on the other side, you'll enter the Sutaban Alpha's boss arena.

That wraps up our guide on where to find all legendary enemies and hidden bosses in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. If you're hoping to 100% the game, check out our guides on where to find all collectibles on Koboh, Jedha, the Shattered Moon, and Nova Garon.