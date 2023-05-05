What is the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Crypt of Uhrma puzzle solution? This door puzzle has confounded a great many Star Wars Jedi: Survivor who have begun to take the long trek up Jedha's mountains. The puzzle is relatively easy to solve once you know how, but it can certainly be confusing.

If you just want to open this darned door and get on with your busy Jedi life, then you've come to the right place. Here is everything you need to know to solve the Crypt of Uhrma puzzle on Jedha in Jedi: Survivor.

Watch on YouTube What are the best lightsaber stances in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? Watch this video to find out.

What is the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Crypt of Uhrma Puzzle?

The Crypt of Uhrma puzzle is a door passageway located within a crypt near the Crypt of Uhrma Meditation Point on Jedha, pretty much in the dead centre of Pilgrim's Path. To reach the puzzle, cross the jumping area, defeat some enemies, and take the path to the right. If you need more help finding the location, you can always check out our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor walkthrough to help you find the correct place.

Enter the Crypt of Uhrma. You will notice many skulls and other archaic entities as you progress through the room. At the end of the room, you will encounter a puzzle that requires you to pull blocks out of the wall to unlock the door. However, the solution won't be immediately evident.

How to Solve the Crypt of Uhrma Puzzle

The Crypt of Uhrma puzzle is confusing because it is not obvious how to solve it. However, the answer to the puzzle is hidden in the mountainside. As you continue your ascent past the room and look over the desert mountainside, you will hear a voice line where Cal mentions that the blocks look familiar. The blocks in the mountainside are arranged in a pattern that is the same as the solution to the blocks in the puzzle.

To solve the puzzle, simply pull the blocks as they appear in the mountainside. The blocks that you need to pull are:

Upper right

Lower center right

Lower center left

Upper left

While there's no specific order, you cannot pull other blocks, or it will impact your ability to open the door. Once you pull the correct blocks, the door will open.

Inside the room, you will find a Stim canister.

If you have yet to find all of the Stim canisters in the game, be sure to check out our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Stim Canister locations guide. And, for more insight on how to 100% this massive game from EA and Respawn, be sure to check out our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Coruscant collectibles guide, our Star Wars Jedi Survivior Kobooh Collectibles guide, and our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Shattered Moon collectibles guide. You may also want to know the best perks in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and the best lightsaber stances in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.