Star Wars Jedi Survivor Stim Canister locations: Where to find all Stim Canisters

Looking for Stim Canister locations in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Cal Kestis replenishes health using Stims supplied by his robot buddy, BD-1. Cal starts with two Stims, but as you explore the various worlds throughout your adventure, you can find extra Stim Canisters hidden around the map. Stims only refill when you rest at a Meditation Point, so increasing the amount you carry is an easy way to help you survive long stretches between Meditation Points and make boss fights much easier.

In this guide, we'll break down where to find all Stim Canister locations in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Stim Canister locations:

Coruscant Stim Canister locations

Coruscant is where the opening chunk of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor takes place, but you'll only be there a short while before jetting off to other locations throughout the galaxy.

You can grab the first Stim Canister during the opening chunk of the game, but it's easy to miss. After leaving for Koboh, Coruscant is then locked for about half of the game. Fortunately, it does open back up after clearing the Sanctuary Temple on Jedha, so you can revisit later if you missed it early on.

Coruscant Stim Canister #1 (Undercity Meats)

The first Stim Canister is found right by the Undercity Meats Meditation Point.

After resting at the Meditation Point, you'll see a scalable wall directly ahead that you can climb. Head up and proceed forward towards the lone security droid that looks like K-2S0 from Rogue One. To the left of the security droid, you'll see the Stim Canister in the corner.

Koboh Stim Canister locations

Koboh is the second planet that you'll visit in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and it is by far the biggest.

That means there are plenty of Stim Canisters to find, but bear in mind that they won't all be available off the bat! You'll need to return many times as you get upgrades, so you'll pick these up steadily as you progress through the game.

Koboh Stim Canister #1 (Rambler's Reach Outpost)

The first Stim Canister you'll find on Koboh is actually in Doma's Shop at Rambler's Reach Outpost. You'll unlock Doma's Shop after saving Zee and returning to the Outpost.

After unlocking Doma's Shop, head inside and purchse the Mysterious Keycode. This allows you to open the locked door to the left of Doma's counter. Go through to find the Stim Canister.

Koboh Stim Canister #2 (Foothill Falls)

To get the second Stim Canister on Koboh, you must complete the Forest Array mission.

During that mission, you'll unlock access to a flying creature called the Relter, which you can use to glide across large gaps and ravines.

After unlocking the Relter, head to Foothill Falls near the Rambler's Reach Outpost. From there, you can glide across to an abandoned shack, within which you'll find a Stim Canister. However, the Stim Canister is trapped behind a wall that you must destroy.

To destroy the wall and access the Stim Canister, fly to the shack and head to the nearby pool. There, mount the Nekko and use it to super jump up to the wall run section behind the shack. Wall run around until you reach the nearby ledge, and then throw one of the Roller Mines you find up here through the shack roof to destroy the wall.

Koboh Stim Canister #3 (Basalt Rift)

The third Stim Canister on Koboh is found in the Basalt Rift.

To get the Stim Canister, fast travel to the Basalt Rift Meditation Point and make your way up the left path towards the Mogu. When you arrive, defeat the Mogu and then wall run up around the cylindrical structure until you reach the vines, which let you climb to the ledge above.

Climb the vines, and then turn right and head down the nearby slope to find the third Stim Canister.

Koboh Stim Canister #4 (Observatory Understructure)

The fourth Stim Canister on Koboh comes much later in the story, when you explore the Observatory Understructure on your way to the Grand Oculus.

To get the Stim Canister, you need to head to the Observatory Understructure Meditation Point and continue to the point where Bode's ship swoops down to take out some droids during the story.

From there, climb up the nearby ledge, and then keep climbing past the Force Echo until you see a tight gap to squeeze through. Then, use the balloon spawner to throw a balloon out of the window. Grapple to it and use to to reach the ledge above, where you'll find the Stim Canister.

Koboh Stim Canister #5 (Derelict Dam)

To get the fifth Stim Canister on Koboh, you must return to Derelict Dam after getting the Force Slam/Force Rise ability from the Lucrehulk (which you'll find during the main story).

Head back to Derelict Dam and make your way to the Workbench with the broken elevator. Take the low ledge behind the Workbench and wall-run across the gap towards the destroyable wall.

You need to use a Roller Mine (from the cave back up the ledge nearby) to destroy this wall, and then follow the path until you reach a sealed door.

Use Force Rise to open the door, and then continue along the path until you can drop into the Gorocco Matriarch arena.

After defeating the Gorocco Matriarch optional boss, you'll be able to grab the Stim Canister from the edge of the arena.

Jedha Stim Canister locations

Jedha is the third planet that you visit in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, serving as the secret base of the Hidden Path. Cal arrives here as part of the main story, and you'll be able to find a couple of Stims naturally as you progress.

Jedha Stim Canister #1 (Sheltered Hollow)

The first Stim Canister on Jedha is found in the Sheltered Hollow, and it's practically impossible to miss.

You'll find this Stim Canister during the main quest, after you and Merrin spend a night in a cave to wait out the storm. When you wake up and regain control of Cal, follow the path out of the Sheltered Hollow and you'll spot the Stim Canister along the way.

Jedha Stim Canister #2 (Crypt of Uhrma)

The second Stim Canister on Jedha is found in the Crypt of Uhrma, but you'll need to solve a confusing puzzle to reach it.

To get this Stim Canister, you must complete the confusing block puzzle in the Crypt of Uhrma. While there doesn't seem to be any solution in the crypt itself, the answer is rather simple. All you need to do is continue along the main path until you see a collapsed podium with the answer facing Cal.

For reference, the solution is to force pull out the corner blocks on the top row, and the middle two blocks on the bottom row. Return to the Crypt of Uhrma and complete the puzzle to open a doorway. Head through and jump the gap to find a Stim Canister.

Shattered Moon Stim Canister locations

The Shattered Moon is unlocked after speaking with Cere at Jedha during the main story. It is the location of a main quest, but you can return later to grab any Stim Canisters that you previously missed.

Shattered Moon Stim Canister #1 (Assembly Staging)

Follow the path into Assembly Staging until you reach the curved wall run parkour section that leads directly into a zipline. As you zip across, drop down to the platform below and make your way into the nearby chamber with an orange glow.

Once in the chamber, look up and use your grapple to reach the ledge above. Then, zipline across to the other side of the arena and follow the path around to find the Stim Canister.

That wraps up our guide on where to find every Stim Canister in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.