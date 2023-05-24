What is the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Rambler's Reach rooftop puzzle solution? The Rambler's Reach rooftop puzzle isn't tough, but it requires taking several steps beforehand, and you must be far enough along in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to have specific abilities required to complete those tasks.

If you're struggling with the Rambler's Reach rooftop puzzle, we have the solution for you here.

Watch on YouTube What are the best lightsaber stances in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? Watch this video to find out.

What is the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Rambler's Reach rooftop puzzle?

You'll encounter Rambler's Reach pretty early in the game. When you initially arrive there, you may not even notice some of the building rooftops are connected, amounting to its own little mini-puzzle. However, even if you find your way to the rooftops, you may be confused about whether the cord you find in the area has any real significance, as it's not immediately obvious what it does or how to use it.

Just like many seemingly-innocuous elements in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, figuring out what you need to do here offers some tantalizing rewards. But, there are a few things you need to do before you can find the solution and reap the benefits.

The first step in solving the puzzle involves recruiting the Jawas. If you're unsure how to do that, check out our Star Wars Jedi Survivor recruits guide on how to find them. Note you won't be able to access them until relatively late in the game, as recruiting them requires the Dash ability.

After you finish the recruitment excursion, you can return to Rambler's Reach to find the Jawas gathered outside a building. The Jawas presence is what unlocks a component necessary to solve the rooftop puzzle.

You must also have BD-1's Electro Dart ability. You'll earn this ability as part of a cutscene on Koboh, during the part of the game where you make your way toward the Observatory. This ability also allows you to open red chests in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Once you have recruited the Jawa and have the Electro Dart, you can solve the Rambler's Reach rooftop puzzle.

How to solve the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Rambler's Reach rooftop puzzle

After recruiting the Jawas to Rambler's Reach, you'll notice them huddled around one house and then another just slightly off to the side of it. Once you get to the top, you'll see a piping beam connects these two buildings and that each of them has an apparatus on the roof to which you can attach a single cord.

As you're standing in front of the door facing the Jawas, look right to discover a pulled-down panel, which exposes a familiar-looking current that you can trigger with your Electro Dart. If you go around to the other side of that house, you'll find you can jump on a box to climb onto the roof.

Once on top, you'll find a cord connected to an apparatus on the buildings. You'll notice you can pull this wire off its apparatus and attach it to the house that's next to where the Jawa are standing, but you do not need to do this just yet.

These apparatuses are connected to doors just below them. The objective is to connect the cord to the correct door and then shoot the dart to trigger the electrical current to open the door.

So, for the first one, you'll want to keep the cord where it is when you initially found it (this would be the building furthest from the Jawas, in case you happened to have moved these cords around already). From there, simply drop off the roof and shoot your Electro Dart at the electrical current.

This will open the door that's beneath the apparatus. You can go into this dwelling and you'll find yourself a goodie: the Swoop Blaster cosmetic.

Next, leave the house, climb on the roof, pick up the wire, and move it to the apparatus on the house near the Jawas.

At this point, you'll have changed which door the electrical current is charing. Now that it's connected to the door near where the Jawas are standing, you'll want to shoot the Electro Dart at the electrical current once again. (I had to do this twice to trigger the door to open, perhaps shutting off the current to one and moving it to the other.) This will open the door to the building, right by the group of Jawas. Go into the room, collect the Skill Point, and that's it! Congrats on your new items.

That's how you solve the Star Wars Jedi Survivor: Rambler's Reach rooftop puzzle. If you're still working your way through the game, you'll want to check out our Star Wars Jedi Survivor walkthrough if you need to figure out where to go and what to do next. Or, if you've made it to the end of the game and want to make more sense of the ending's relevance in Star Wars universe, check out our Star Wars Jedi Survivor ending explained guide, which also recaps any details you may have missed. We also have a ton of other guides that may help you, such as the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Alignment Control Center puzzle solution, how to unlock the door to Vashtan Wolfe's lair, and how to get to the top of the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Derelict Dam elevator shaft.