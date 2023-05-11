If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gets another patch focused on PC issues

Bugs are Qui-Gon

Cal Kestis stands on a rock with BD-1 in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, with an ignited blue lightsaber in his hand and a sunset in the distance behind him.
Electronic Arts
News by Kaan Serin
Star War Jedi: Survivor’s release a few weeks ago was marked with technical woes on all platforms and a particularly wonky PC port. EA already issued a few patches to improve performance, and now they’re back with another update to further tackle stuttering and fix an Imperial cargo ship full of bugs.

The fourth patch hit consoles earlier this week and landed on PC last night. The main fixes will soften hitches during traversal, improve performance for VFX, and update “data handling when toggling raytracing, improving non-raytraced performance.” Our James called raytracing “a big drain on a game that needs every frame it can get,” in his launch performance analysis, so hopefully the fancy graphics option continues to get some love. Other fixes take on a line of bugs such as save state errors and bugs that block progression. You can read the full list of fixes here.

EA and developer Respawn have also shared a list of known issues that are being worked on for future patches. Here are a few known PC issues:

  • (PC only) Improving performance on newer i7 and i9 CPUs that have efficiency cores.
  • (PC only) General performance improvements to improve both CPU and GPU utilisation while reducing idle time, both with and without raytracing.
  • (PC only) Improving some hitching which can be attributed to streaming raytracing data, assets, and a gap in our prebuilt shaders.
  • Various bug fixes.

When it’s not stuttering, the game’s laser sword action and Prince Of Persia-esque platforming are plenty of fun. AliceB said the game “does make you feel cool very well, which is quite a Star Warsy thing to pull off,” in her Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review. Respawn have also injected plenty of prequel-era silliness which is always a welcome sight.

EA promises “future patches across all platforms,” just in case you’re still having troubles in a galaxy farfaraway.

