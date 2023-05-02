If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor receives first patch to "improve performance and fix bugs"

This is the way

A close-up on Cal Kestis's face in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.
Kaan Serin avatar
News by Kaan Serin Contributor
Published on

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s PC has had a particularly bumpy launch on PC with our hardware boss James concluding that “sluggishness and stuttering are problems on higher-end graphics cards, even before adding the strain of ray tracing effects.” EA have now released their first post-launch patch, aiming to fix a host of issues.

Watch on YouTube

The patch is coming to consoles later today, but it’s already arrived for PC friends. Here’s everything it’s fixing:

  • Performance improvements for non-ray traced rendering.
  • Fixed crashes that were tied to skipping cinematics.
  • Fixed an issue with dynamic cloth inside the Mantis.
  • Fixed various rendering issues.
  • Fixed an issue with registered Nekko colours not saving.
  • Fixed an issue with registered Nekko disappearing from the stable.
  • Fixed issues with cinematic dialogue overlapping.
  • Fixed various collision issues.
  • Fixed an issue with enemy Al remaining in T Pose during photo mode.
  • Fixed a freeze that occasionally occurred while talking to Doma.
  • Fixed a bug where the BD-oil VFX did not properly render.
  • Fixed an issue where players were getting stuck inside the Chamber of Duality if they didn't save after leaving the chamber and died.

Black screen with list of fixes for Star Wars Jedi Survivor

I’m slightly disheartened that enemies will no longer T-Pose in photo mode since that’s just solid entertainment. Aside from that, the reported jitters affecting performance should be somewhat improved now.

Late last week, EA stated there was “no single comprehensive solution for PC performance,” due to the “spectrum of configurations,” so this patch might not have fixed issues for everyone. Although, EA have promised future updates to “further improve performance” on every platform.

Hopefully, the botched PC release gets fixed soon since it’s apparently a fun farfaraway romp. “I long ago succumbed to Star Wars fatigue,” AliceB wrote in her review, “but Jedi Survivor is good! It's fun! It's Star Wars!” She particularly enjoyed the Prequel era memeification of the spunky droids and chirpy stormtroopers, which is somehow what I’m looking forward to the most - once the game is more stable, of course.

If the recent patch has fixed things - or if you never had any issues to begin with - check out our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor walkthrough for tips on how to do the titular surviving and other space magic stuff.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Kaan Serin avatar

Kaan Serin

Contributor

Kaan is currently an English and Film student who spends more time thinking about food than his degree. Also, trying to cut down on sharing unprompted video game trivia.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch