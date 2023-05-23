How do you unlock the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Derelict Dam elevator? The Derelict Dam elevator solution requires some exploration and traversal to figure out. However, once you know what you need to do, it's easy to make your way to the top of this decrepit shaft in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. And, if you wander the area, you'll even find a Priorite Shard if you know where to look.

If you're looking to reach the top of the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Derelict Dam elevator, here's what to know about this unusual path to the top of the platform.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Derelict Dam elevator: How to reach the top

When you first pass the Derelict Dam elevator on your journey, you'll instinctively think you can get to the top by finding a secret platform or entrance in the area. Here, however, you'll need to travel to an entirely separate area of the map.

Before we dig into the solution, note you won't be able to reach the top of the Derelict Dam elevator until you have the upgraded ascension cable, which you get as you chase Rayvis through the Shattered Moon.

The path to the top of the Derelict Dam elevator calls back to a minor story point you previously encountered in the game. Recall that to reach the Forest Array, you had to complete several puzzles that involved moving a bubbly, purple substance out of your way via a series of lasers. You may also recall seeing a massive, birdlike creature causing a ruckus because it found itself stuck in the substance. Through your mastery of the laser techniques, you managed to free the bird. Well, now that bird wants to repay your kindness. It will bring you to the area you need to go so you can unlock the Derelict Dam elevator shortcut.

But first, you must find the bird. This involves making your way to the Boiling Bluff Meditation Point via fast travel, as you should have it unlocked already. Once you arrive there, you can mount the nearby Nekko to give you a boost so you can get on the platform ahead of you. You'll notice some wildlife, and you may even spot a Mogu ahead of you, but you don't need to mess with it for the time being.

Instead, head to your right. You'll see some of the floating grapple balloons you saw in Shattered Moon. You'll also see one that you can lift with your Lift ability. Place the balloon in the air so that it allows you to leapfrog to the one that's further away, and then follow the balloons up and around to the left until you reach a platform.

Ahead of you, you'll see the big bird-like being, which will transport you across the map to the area at the top of the Derelict Dam elevator. Thank you, birdy!

Once you're there, you can take the elevator down, unlocking the shortcut. However, there's another small secret in this area that will help you, should your goal be to 100% the game.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Derelict Dam elevator Priorite Shard

Once you arrive in the area and unlock the elevator shortcut, you can roam around to the right to find a small running robot amid the wildlife. Follow it, and then use your lightsaber to damage it. This will grant you a Priorite Shard.

That's what you need to know to get to the top of the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Derelict Dam elevator shaft.