Looking for all the collectible locations on Nova Garon in Jedi: Survivor? Star Wars Jedi: Survivor follows Jedi Knight Cal Kestis's (and droid pal BD-1's) adventures across a multitude of planets, moons, and asteroids - one of which is the ominous imperial base on Nova Garon.

This jagged asteroid may be small, but it's an important place. Not only does it form a very crucial part of the main story of Jedi: Survivor, but it's also home to 19 collectibles - all of which can be found in seconds thanks to this handy guide of ours! Read on to find out where to hunt down every last collectible location on Nova Garon.

Watch on YouTube What are the best lightsaber stances in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? Watch this video to find out.

As always, be aware before you start tracking down collectibles that not every path and secret is available to you all at once in Jedi: Survivor. In true metroidvania style, sometimes you'll need to return to familiar locations later on when you've got access to more traversal skills and powers. Good with that? Good. Now let's start scouring Nova Garon.

Take a look below for our full list of every last collectible location on Nova Garon in Jedi: Survivor.

Nova Garon collectibles: All locations

Hangar Bay Exterior collectibles

The Hangar Bar Exterior is where the Mantis lands in Nova Garon, and is little more than a single large room with a couple of adjoining corridors. Together they house 3 collectibles:

Hangar Bay Exterior Chests:

Chest (Inquisitor Paint BD-1 materials): Take right path after the first hangar door, make your way to the very top by doubling back.

Hangar Bay Exterior Databanks:

Databank (ISB Base Structure): Scan section of wall to the right of the hangar door.

Hangar Bay Exterior Treasures:

Priorite Shard: Take right path after the first hangar door.

Hangar Bay collectibles

Head downward from the Hangar Bay Exterior and you'll end up in the Hangar Bay itself, the largest of the four regions in Nova Garon. This area contains 6 collectibles:

Hangar Bay Chests:

Chest (Bomber Material): Once you're on the side of the hangar that the elevator is on, use the moveable grapple point to reach the ledge above the Meditation Point.

Hangar Bay Essences:

Force Essence: Turn left after the room with the black R2 unit.

Hangar Bay Databanks:

Databank (Mind Trick Sabotage): After the first ISB officer, on the control panel. Can't miss it.

Hangar Bay Treasures:

Priorite Shard: After the first forcefield, push the grate on the right.

Central Command collectibles

Central Command adjoins the Hangar Bay in a couple of places, and mostly consists of a pair of long, wide corridors heading towards the Officer's Quarters. Central Command is home to 7 collectibles:

Central Command Chests:

Chest (Inquisitor Paint Weapon Materials): At the top of the tall hexagonal chamber, next to a control panel at the end of the walkway.

Ability (Show Databanks on map): Slice the terminal at the end of the control room.

Central Command Databanks:

Force Echo (Irrelevant): After sliding down the wall, take the door on your left.

Databank (Officer's Linens): On other side of central wall in control room

Force Echo (Deals): Up the elevator into the control room, take an immediate right and you'll see the echo next to the window. Only available after finishing the main story.

Force Echo (Denvik's Fate): Up the elevator into the control room, around the back of the octagonal wall bit. Only available after finishing the main story.

Databank (Slaughter): Look at the scratch marks on the ground in the corridor by the elevator that takes you all the way back to the Mantis. Only available after finishing the main story.

Central Command Treasures:

Priorite Shard #1: Once you reach the centre at the bottom (with the big hologram), look to the one side without a pathway, and jump/dash across to the ledge there.

Priorite Shard #2: In the large vertical octagonal chamber with the floating grapple points, head down to the ledge on the side guarded by a rocket launcher, and go through the door into the tiny room beyond

Priorite Shard #3: Grapple up to ledge in the octagonal chamber with the floating grapple points, then jump across the gap in the corridor to reach the Priorite on the other side.

Officer's Quarters collectibles

Officer's Quarters is the final region of Nova Garon, and contains just the 3 collectibles, although as with certain other areas in the game you'll find more Force Echoes after completing the main story:

Officer's Quarters Essences:

Skill Point Essence: Before the office itself. In the room directly on your right as you turn left after the wall with all the bullet holes.

Officer's Quarters Databanks:

Force Echo (Family Portrait): On the painting on the wall in Bode's office.

Force Echo (Rampage): Go through the penultimate room before Bode's office. In the middle of the floor is a Force Echo. Only available after finishing the main story.

Force Echo (Deals Change): Look to your right as you enter Bode's office. Only available after finishing the main story.