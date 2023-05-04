Looking for every collectible on Jedha in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? Jedha is the second-largest planet in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, with over 150 collectibles to track down amidst its desert dunes. If you're on the hunt for every chest, scroll, essence, and any other collectible on Jedha, then you're in the right place.

In this guide, we'll break down the location of all collectibles on Jedha, so that you can get every last morsel of collectible goodness from its sandy grains. Every collectible has screenshots and instructions to guide you to the right place, and we'll be updating this page with any missing collectibles over the coming days.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has a metroidvania-esque approach to maps, much like its predecessor, which means you won't always be able to 100% an area on your first pass. If a collectible requires a power that you might have yet to find, we'll let you know so that you can return later.

Take a look below for our list of every collectible location on Jedha in Jedi: Survivor.

Jedha collectibles: All locations

Monastery Walls collectibles

Monastery Walls is the first area you'll explore upon landing on Jedha. It has 19 collectibles:

Monastery Walls Chests:

Chest #1 (Nocular Head - BD-1): Hug the left wall on your way across the sand below the Meditation Point. In the far corner, head up the ledge and past the group of Hardshells. From there slide down the slope but grapple up before you reach the end. Follow the path around to the chest.

Chest #2 (Wanderer Shirt): Hug the left wall on your way across the sand below the Meditation Point. In the far corner, head up the ledge and past the group of Hardshells. From there slide down the slope but grapple up before you reach the end. Hop across the pillar tops to the other platform.

Chest #3 (Nocular Audio Sensors - BD-1): In the opening to the right of the large gate, guarded by stormtroopers.

Monastery Walls Essences:

Monastery Walls Databanks:

Databank (Prayer Wheels): Hop across the sand to the low structure nearby, down the slope and to the right of the Monastery Walls Meditation Point.

Force Echo (Pilgrims, Lost): Hug the left wall on your way across the sand below the Monastery Walls Meditation Point. It's up the ledge and past the group of Hardshells.

Databank (Communal Space): Escape the giant scorpion by jumping up the pillars and leaping over to the nearby ledge. Then defeat the Hardshells at the top, before scanning the center of the nearby camp.

Monastery Walls Force Tears:

Force Tear (Fractured Tradition): Hug the left wall on your way across the sand below the Monastery Walls Meditation Point. From the Pilgrims, Lost Force Echo, slide down the slope but grapple up before you reach the end. Then hop across the pillar tops to the other platform.

Monastery Walls Treasures:

Jedha Scroll #1: Hug the left wall on your way across the sand below the Monastery Walls Meditation Point. It's up the ledge and past the group of Hardshells.

Jedha Scroll #2: Pull open the large gate across the sand from the Monastery Walls Meditation Point, then defeat the stormtroopers and the Sutaban.

Jedha Scroll #3: Next to the Workbench in Monastery Walls, up the ledge from the giant scorpion attack.

Penitent Chambers collectibles

Penitent Chambers is a smaller area of the Ancient Ruins that you'll access after Monastery Walls. It has just 5 collectibles to find:

Penitent Chambers Chests:

Chest #1 (Wanderer Material): Climb up the column in front of you after following Merrin up the first wall-run section.

Chest #2 (Nocular Body): Towards the end of the Penitent Chambers, you have to grapple onto a wall. Climb the first section, then stand on the ledge on your right and double-back to find another wall grapple. Follow the path and then turn right at the end to find the chest.

Penitent Chambers Essences:

Force Essence: Opposite the Nocular Body chest, follow the wall-run path.

Penitent Chambers Treasures:

Jedha Scroll #1: Up the ledge after meeting and fighting with Merrin.

Jedha Scroll #2: Turn back after finding Nocular Body chest and head towards the stormtrooper. You'll find a Scavenger Droid in the same corridor.

Halls of Ranvell collectibles

After exploring the Penitent Chambers, you'll come to the Halls of Ranvell, where you'll find a total of 10 collectibles:

Halls of Ranvell Chests:

Chest #1 (Undercut Hair): After the cool bit where Merrin takes out stormtroopers while you hang along the outside wall, climb the ledge and then turn back, wall run, and climb the second ledge. This chest is up ahead.

Chest #2 (Common Plastoid BD-1 Materials): Follow Merrin along the main path, then at the top of the wall-running/climbing section, turn around and jump across the gap to find a room with several stormtroopers. Defeat them and collect the chest to the side.

Halls of Ranvell Essences:

Skill Point Essence: Down the ledge and across the wall-run from the Halls of Ranvell Meditation Point. Parkour up the next area to reach the top.

Force Essence: Follow Merrin along wall-running/climbing section, but drop onto the ledge below the top. Head through and follow metal ramps down to bottom to find scorch marks at edge of pit. Jump the ledge above where you find the Scorch Marks to find this Essence.

Halls of Ranvell Databanks:

Force Echo (Pilgrims, Attacked): Next to the Halls of Ranvell Meditation Point.

Databank (Ancient Ruins): Grapple up to the point made by Merrin, climb across the ceiling, and head down stairs to find this scan point.

Databank (Scorch Marks): Follow Merrin along wall-running/climbing section, but drop onto the ledge below the top. Head through and follow metal ramps down to bottom to find scorch marks at the edge of the pit.

Databank (Ancient Wars): Follow Merrin along the main path, then at the top of the wall-running/climbing section, turn around and jump across the gap to find a room with several stormtroopers. Defeat them, and then scan the nearby ancient Jedi statues.

Halls of Ranvell Treasures:

Jedha Scroll #1: In the cave walkway next to the Halls of Ranvell Meditation Point.

Jedha Scroll #2: After the cool bit where Merrin takes out stormtroopers while you hang along the outside wall, parkour up the next area to reach the scroll.

Divine Oasis collectibles

Divine Oasis is the last area you'll explore in the Ancient Ruins region of Jedha, before being whisked off to Cere's base. In the Divine Oasis, you'll find 3 collectibles:

Divine Oasis Databanks:

Force Echo (Pilgrims, Saved): Follow the main path after the Skriton boss fight.

Divine Oasis Treasures:

Jedha Scroll #1: Behind the tent at the oasis.

Jedha Scroll #2: Use the mount to reach the high ledge to the right as you enter the oasis.

Sheltered Hollow collectibles

The Sheltered Hollow is a small cave in which Cal and Merrin spend the night during the main story on Jedha. There, you'll find 2 collectibles:

Sheltered Hollow Chests:

Stim Canister #1: Main path after overnight cutscenes with Merrin, can't miss it.

Sheltered Hollow Treasures:

Jedha Scroll #1: Found by killing a Scavenger Droid, just after exiting the overnight cave with Merrin. It seems to only appear upon visiting a second time.

Arid Flats collectibles

Arid Flats, a huge desert and the largest area on Jedha, is home to a whopping 24 collectibles:

Arid Flats Chests:

Chest #1 (Commander Pants): Right next to the Arid Flats Meditation Point.

Chest #2 (Commander Jacket): Head left from the Arid Flats Meditation Point and climb the ledge near the Sutaban cave.

Arid Flats Essences:

Force Essence #1: On the ledge in the Sutaban cave.

Skill Point Essence #2: Use dash ability (unlocked later) to climb the structure ahead of the Anchorite Base Meditation Point, and then dash again at the top to reach the Anchorite. Mind control them to give you door codes, and then grab the Skill Point Essence from inside.

Arid Flats Databanks:

Force Echo (Foundation): Turn right as you leave the Desert Passages and enter the Arid Flats.

Force Echo (The Beasts Of Jedha): On some creature bones in the centre of the desert in front of the Meditation Point.

Force Echo (Desert Ghost): Hop up the ledge from Skoova Stev and interact with the nearby stormtrooper corpse.

Force Echo (Debt): Hop up the rock ledge near the Beasts of Jedha bones and interact with the stormtrooper corpse.

Force Echo (A Warning): Drop down to the left of the Arid Flats Meditation Point.

Force Echo (The Pilgrims of Jedha): To the right as you enter the Sutaban cave in Arid Flats, to the left of the Arid Flats Meditation Point

Databank (Cordova's Travels on Jedha III): Fight Stormtroopers off to the left while nearing the end of the Path of Conviction, then use a Spanel to boost your jump to reach the ledge.

Arid Flats Treasures:

Jedha Scroll #1: Climb pillars on the sand ahead of the Anchorite Base Meditation Point, and then leap to nearby ledge to grab Jedha Scroll. Fair warning, this one's pretty tricky!

Jedha Scroll #2: On a ledge to the left of the Wayfinder's Tomb.

Jedha Scroll #3: To the left as you enter the Sutaban cave in Arid Flats, to the left of the Arid Flats Meditation Point.

Path of Conviction collectibles

The Path of Conviction is one of several Paths that you'll find scattered around Jedha. They're small areas with a puzzle to solve, which'll reward you with a new perk slot. At the Path on Conviction, you'll find 2 collectibles:

Path of Conviction Essences:

New Perk Slot: Complete the orb puzzle.

Path of Conviction Treasures:

Jedha Scroll #1: Up the wall-climbing segment and straight on, break the vase at the end.

Path of Persistence collectibles

The Path of Persistence has 5 collectibles:

Path of Persistence Chests:

Path of Persistence Essences:

New Perk Slot: Climb to top of Path of Persistence and force push orb at top to open container holding perk slot.

Path of Persistence Databanks:

Databank (Cordova's Travels on Jedha I): Head right from Anchorite Base Meditation Point and zipline across to stormtroopers. Climb the ledge, fight the troopers, and then scan to the left of the nearby passageway entrance.

Force Echo (Cordova's Wonder): Climb to top of the Path of Persistence and scan the echo up the steps after fighting stormtroopers and security droids.

Path of Persistence Treasures:

Jedha Scroll #1: Climb the ledge and look ahead of the resting stormtrooper.

Path of Restoration collectibles

The Path of Restoration also has 5 collectibles:

Path of Restoration Chests:

Chest #1 (Wanderer Material): Climb up and dash over to nearby platform where stormtrooper fires at you. Then, turn right and climb up to the other stormtrooper. Wall run around and climb up to find chest.

Path of Restoration Essences:

New Perk Slot: Zipline up to top of Path of Restoration and push ball on altar to uncover a new perk slot.

Path of Restoration Databanks:

Databank (Cordova's Travels on Jedha II): Follow path up the slope to the right of Desert Ridge laser door, and use dash to climb up to Path of Restoration. Scan point is at top where stormtrooper fires at you, near entrance.

Force Echo (Voice to the Past): Turn back from scan point and dash over to nearby platform. Then, turn right and climb up to stormtrooper. Wall run around to find echo.

Force Echo (A Master's Realisation): Parkour around to chest and zipline up to top of path to find echo on altar.

Wayfinder's Tomb collectibles

The Wayfinder's Tomb is a high plateau in the middle of the Arid Flats. There, you'll find 5 collectibles:

Wayfinder's Tomb Chests:

Wayfinder's Tomb Databanks:

Databank (Cordova's Travels on Jedha IV): Climb to top of Wayfinder's Tomb and scan the circle on the floor.

Wayfinder's Tomb Treasures:

Jedha Scroll #1: Climb up to low ledge of Wayfinder's Tomb, in the desert between the Anchorite Base and Arid Flats Meditation Points.

Desert Ridge collectibles

Desert Ridge is the connection between the Arid Flats and the original entrance to Cere's Base, with a handy shortcut taking you back down. It has 9 collectibles:

Desert Ridge Chests:

Chest #1 (Kaminoan Legs): Next to Desert Ridge Meditation Point, in ruin.

Chest #2 (Serenity Switch): Follow path from Desert Ridge Meditation Point that leads to Abandoned Tradeway shortcut zipline.

Chest #3 (Revisit Waters Music Track): Follow Desert Ridge path from Arid Flats until you find rope shortcut back to Cere's Base entrance. Wall run to left of rope and leap to ridge to find chest.

Desert Ridge Essences:

Perk (Unflinching): Defeat Golden Skriton and find it at end of boss arena.

Desert Ridge Databanks:

Databank (Jedha Politics): Just behind the ruin that contains the Desert Ridge Meditation Point.

Databank (A Pilgrimage): Force push rocks to enter the cave near the laser door in Desert Ridge, force echo is just within.

Desert Ridge Force Tears:

Force Tear (Fractured Determination): Through green laser door (requires Merrin's Charm).

Desert Ridge Treasures:

Jedha Scroll #1: Wall run from Desert Ridge shortcut that leads back to Cere's Base and reach Music Track Chest. Then, wall run again around to glint on wall, and jump over to grab it automatically while sliding down.

Narkis Highlands collectibles

The Narkis Highlands is the start of the path leading towards the Sanctuary Temple. Here, you'll find 5 collectibles:

Narkis Highlands Chests:

Chest #1 (Kaminoan Audio Sensors): In the room where you must push in a section of the wall to complete the ball's path to open the door, look in the area that you push the section of wall into, and you'll find a chest.

Chest #2 (Jedha Paint BD-1 Materials): After the Skriton fight, parkour up the wall-running section nearby.

Narkis Highlands Essences:

Skill Point Essence #1: Zipline over from Arid Flats, turn right and zipline again. Turn left and use dash to parkour up the wall and climb around to reach the Skill Point Essence.

Narkis Highlands Treasures:

Veiled Hangar collectibles

The Veiled Hangar is the hidden entrance to Cere's Base on Jedha. It has 3 collectibles:

Veiled Hangar Chests:

Chest #1 (Cere Junda Lightsaber): Only appears after a major story event happens towards the end of the game. If you've yet to complete the story, skip this one!

You'll find the chest after Cere's Base gets destroyed towards the end of the game. It's just before the door that leads to the Archive.

Veiled Hangar Databanks:

Force Echo (The Master's Arrival): Turn left after entering the hangar.

The Archive collectibles

The Archive is the main portion of Cere's Base on Jedha. It has 11 collectibles:

The Archive Chests:

Chest #1 (Scrapyard Switch): From archive, turn left and head up stairs and through door. Squeeze through gap and dash through green laser door to find chest.

The Archive Essences:

Skill Point Essence #1: Dash through green door, parkour up from chest, and follow ledge around. Dash across to other ledge, and then do the same again to find Skill Point Essence on final ledge.

The Archive Databanks:

Force Echo (Old Connections, New Paths): Up the ramp from The Archive Meditation Point.

Force Echo (A New Path): Up the ledge to the left of the elevator next to Sister Taske's shop.

The Archive Treasures:

Jedha Scroll #1: Up side ramp, past the two talking Anchorites, and through the gap.

Jedha Scroll #2: Through the side passage with the three Anchorites talking about Eussen and enlightenment. Climb the wall and squeeze through the gap.

Jedha Scroll #3: Dash through green laser door and parkour up from chest. Follow path past Anchorites to find Jedha Scroll.

Jedha Scroll #4: Dash through green door, parkour up from chest, and follow ledge around. Dash across to other ledge to find Jedha Scroll.

Desert Passages collectibles

Desert Passages is the path leading out of Cere's Base and into the Arid Flats of Jedha. It has just 3 collectibles:

Desert Passages Chests:

Chest #1 (Solar BD-1): Take elevator up from Sister Taske's, and then follow slope down into room with speeder bike. Chest is on the right side.

Chest #2 (Scrapyard Pommel): Take elevator up, and then pull the orbs back towards it to open door at bottom of slope. Head through and look to the side of the totem to find this chest.

Desert Passages Databanks:

Force Echo (Witch): Take elevator up, then take the left-hand path into a circular room. On the left is the echo.