Want to know how to fast travel in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? It's easy to move about worlds quickly in this game, but you must progress a fair way before you can teleport through a galaxy far, far way. Here's what you need to know about fast travel in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

How to fast travel in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Just after the introductory tutorial in Coruscant, you'll come to your first of many Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Meditation Points. These are crucial for actions such as healing, refilling the stims you can collect at the various Star Wars Jedi: Survivor stim canister locations, upgrading your skills, assigning the best Star Wars Jedi: Survivor perks, changing to the best Star Wars Jedi: Survivor lightsaber stances, and fast traveling. However, you need to progress in the game to unlock fast travel.

Before you can unlock fast travel, you'll need to make your way through Coruscant and well into Koboh, so check out our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor walkthrough on how to get there as efficiently as possible.

You can begin to fast travel once you reach the game's second Meditation Point, which, for most players, will be at Derelict Dam. After this point, you can travel to any other Meditation Point you've unlocked during your playthrough. Fast travel by using a Meditation Point, selecting the fast travel option, scrolling to the desired Meditation Point or hovering over it on the map, and holding the button prompted to confirm your destination.

Note that you can't fast travel from the Meditation Point on the Mantis, and there will be story moments that block your ability to fast travel. Generally, you can only travel and from Meditation Points to other Meditation Points (though you'll gain the option to fast travel directly to the Mantis from Meditation Points), and you can only travel to other Meditation Points within the same map.

This means if you want to search for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Coruscant collectables immediately after hunting for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Koboh collectables, you'll need to first head back to the Mantis and have Greez fly you there to continue your scavenger hunt. As to when you'll be able to head back to Coruscant in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — well, that will be a little while.

That's how to fast travel in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. If you're a mere pawadan when it comes to this style of game, you might want to know how to unlock the crossguard lightsaber stance in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor or how to get the gun in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Luckily, our staff has some excellent guides to assist you, so don't force yourself to take on this massive game alone (see what we did there?).