Looking for the crossguard lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? One of the major ways in which Star Wars Jedi: Survivor departs from its predecessor's formula is in the new lightsaber stance system. There are five to choose from, and let's be honest - by far the coolest is the crossguard stance.

As the name suggests, this stance gives your lightsaber a crossguard just like Kylo Ren's iconic saber, and with this stance you can unleash barrages of slow but incredibly powerful heavy attacks that can nuke even the toughest enemies in seconds. The downside is that it's the final stance you can unlock, so you'll need to progress a fair way into the main story before you can access it.

Below we'll walk you through exactly how to unlock the crossguard lightsaber stance in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, how far along it is in the story, and how to use the crossguard stance effectively once you've unlocked it.

How to unlock the crossguard stance in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

To unlock the crossguard lightsaber stance in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you need to head to Broken Moon. This planet (or moon, rather) becomes available after reaching the Archive on Jedha, and forms part of your main mission to research Tanalorr.

After finishing (for the time being) the main story on Jedha, you can choose whether to go back to Koboh to continue the quest, or to head to Koboh's satellite, Broken Moon. If you want to get the crossguard stance quickly, we recommend going to Broken Moon first.

Once you're on Broken Moon, head down the main story path until you reach Superstructure Fabricators. Here, in a circular room, you'll encounter the miniboss Drya Thornne - a Bedlam Raider Lieutenant with a crossguard lightsaber. Defeat Drya, and you'll prompt a cutscene where Cal takes Drya's lightsaber and adapts the crossguard to his own lightsaber.

Ta da! You now have access to the slow but remarkably powerful crossguard stance, and can switch it in or out whenever you like at any Meditation Point.

Defeat Drya Thornne on Broken Moon to obtain the crossguard lightsaber stance.

How to use the crossguard stance

The crossguard stance is the slowest but most damaging of all the lightsaber stances available to you in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Each hit has a significant wind-up animation which leaves you vulnerable - so you need to have a decent grasp of timing to use it effectively. But if you want to inflict maximum damage with a single blow, then there's nothing better than the crossguard.

I'd highly recommend investing in the crossguard skill tree if you're planning on using this stance a lot, because it gives you some much needed extra range, extra speed, and crowd control potential - all of which are lacking in the crossguard stance initially. It is, however, naturally excellent at dealing with powerful single targets, because you often want to finish these fights as quickly as possible, and the crossguard lightsaber's high damage is perfectly suited for this.

That's all you need in order to gain access to the devastatingly strong crossguard lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. For more information on the various kinds of stances in the game, check out our dedicated guide on the best stance in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.