Star Wars Jedi Survivor: When can you go back to Coruscant?

Want to know how to go back to Coruscant in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? Coruscant is the first planet that you visit in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and after a short dash through the city's underworld you'll head back to the Mantis and jet off for pastures new. After this point, Coruscant is seemingly locked, preventing you from returning to hunt collectibles that you might've previously missed.

In this guide, we'll explain when you can go back to Coruscant in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, so that you can return and achieve that sweet 100% completion rate that you crave.

When can you go back to Coruscant in Star Wars Jedi Survivor?

To return to Coruscant in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you must complete the Sanctuary Temple mission on Jedha.

Jedha is the second planet that you will visit after Coruscant, so there are a few steps to complete along the way. Below, we'll sum up the main missions that you need to beat to go back to Coruscant:

Find Greez on Koboh

Explore the Koboh Forest Array

Find Cere on Jedha

Research Tanalorr on the Shattered Moon

Research Tanalorr on Koboh

Meet Brother Armias at the Sanctuary Temple on Jedha

After completing the Sanctuary Temple and returning to the Mantis, Merrin will decide to join Cal on his adventure to find Tanalorr. Then, when you use the Holotable aboard the Mantis, Cal will mention that they can now return to Coruscant with Merrin at their side, because she can use her powers to cloak the Mantis's presence to avoid imperial detection.

That wraps up our guide on when you can go back to Coruscant in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Now that you can return to Coruscant, make sure to go hunting for every collectible on Coruscant in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.