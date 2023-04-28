Star Wars Jedi Survivor: The best perks and where to find them

Looking for the best perks in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?As you explore the galaxy in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you'll find perks that you can equip for handy boons and bonuses. However, you only get a limited number of perk slots to use, and stronger perks tend to use more slots, severely limiting the amount you can equip at one time. If you're wondering which are the best perks in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, then you're in the right place.

In this guide, we'll explain the best perks in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, so that you're able to become one of the strongest Jedi in the galaxy.

Best perks in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

There are 25 perks total in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, but below are the best perks that we've found:

Fellowship

Fortification

Persistence

Centered

Below we'll walk you through each one in turn, along with how to get your hands on them!

Fellowship

Fellowship immediately gives you an extra Stim for recovering health, which makes it an incredible perk early on. If you're struggling against the likes of Spawn of Oggdo or some of the first few story bosses, you'll absolutely want to get your hands on the Fellowship perk as soon as possible.

To find the Fellowship perk, you must go to the Chamber of Clarity. This is found up a ledge to the right of the Untamed Downs Meditation Point on the map, but you'll need to unlock the Nekko mount to reach this area. You'll unlock the Nekko mount during the main story, after exploring the Forest Array on Koboh.

After unlocking the Nekko mount, head to the Untamed Downs Meditation Point and use your Nekko to super jump up into the cave. From there, scale up to the Chamber of Clarity entrance and take the lift down.

The Fellowship Perk is found at the end of the Chamber of Clarity, so there's a handful of steps to complete:

Jump across the first gap as you enter the Chamber of Clarity. Force pull the crate in the second gap, and then push it back across while riding the vines. Follow the side path to the end and force pull the crate out. Use this crate to climb up to the ledge above and follow it across. Look across from the edge and force push the door opposite to open it. Leap across through the open door and force push the nearby crate down into the main chamber. Drop into the main chamber and force pull the bar down from above. Parkour across the second gap using the crates and bar to reach the Fellowship perk.

Fortification

Another excellent perk that'll boost your survivability early on is Fortification, which you can get in the Forest Array. Fortification makes your health passively recover up to a third of your max, which is incredibly useful if you're far from a Meditation Point and are out of Stims.

Fortification can be found during your first trip through the Forest Array in the main quest.

To get the Fortification perk, head to the Forest Array Meditation Point and follow the main quest until you unlock the path to the right of the Meditation Point. Follow the path to the right until you come to a path leading towards a scout trooper sat down at a ledge.

As you approach the scout trooper, look to the right to find a gap that you can squeeze through. Head through and jump across the ledge to the nearby chest. From there, you'll find some poles that you can swing on to keep following the path forward. If you do, you'll eventually find the Fortification perk on a grassy ledge.

Persistence

In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Cal Kestis essentially has an ultimate ability, Slow, that you can trigger by pressing in the L3 and R3 sticks together. Slow temporarily slows all enemies down, making them vulnerable to your attacks. Persistence lets you get the most out of this, by regenerating a small amount of health for each enemy you kill during Slow.

Since Slow is a get-out-of-jail-free card in Jedi: Survivor, the added bonus of recovering health for each kill while it's active could literally be a lifesaver.

To get the Persistence perk in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you must head to the Chamber of Fortitude on Koboh. Within, you'll fight an optional boss named Anoth Estra, and defeating them will allow you to access the Persistence perk as a reward.

Centered

Centered is one of the best perks in Jedi: Survivor, as it slightly staggers nearby enemies whenever you heal using a Stim. That alone would be a great buff, giving you an immediate edge over enemies when you need to get back in the fight, but Centered also gives Cal one free hit before being interrupted by enemy attacks.

That second part is more significant than it might seem. Throughout my playthrough, I was constantly getting staggered by enemy attacks. Constantly! It's annoying! Centered helps negate that, so just equip it right now and thank me later.

Fortunately, you'll get Centered during the main story. It comes quite late, after a fight with Rayvis on your second visit to the Shattered Moon, but you'll spot it easily after battling the big brute in the Republic Research Laboratory.

