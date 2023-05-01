How to open red chests in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Do you want to know how to open the red chests in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? There's a trick to it, and we're here to show you what it takes to open up these mysterious chests. If you have yet to come across any, you'll want to check out our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Coruscant collectibles and our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Koboh collectbles guides to help you find everything you need. And, if you need help getting through the game, be sure also to check out our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor walkthrough for insights on how to progress in EA's newest action-adventure hit.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: What are red chests?

Throughout the game, you'll come across multiple kinds of chests. Most are ordinary-looking chests that either Cal can open himself, or that BD-1 can slice for him. However, you'll also come across some chests that glow red, indicating that they're locked in a way that neither Cal nor BD-1 can contend with - at least for now.

To open these chests, you need a special ability called the Electro-Dart. It's a BD-1 ability that unlocks during a cutscene while trying to make your way to the Mountain Observatory on Koboh, during one of the story's later acts.

This means you'll probably want to know how to fast travel in Star Wars Jedi: Survivior to make your way back to the red chests you were previously unable to open. It may also help you to know when you can travel back to Coruscant in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: How to open the red chests

The BD-1 Electro-Dart works by shifting into your BD-1 visor mode, selecting the electro dart option, aiming the ray of electricity, and then shooting it. In most cases, you'll use on the cylindrical blue lights you'll encounter.

If you come across a red chest, take a look around, because there is always one of these cylindrical lights nearby. Switch to your BD-1 visor, shoot a dart at the electrical light, and the chest will begin glowing green. You can now open it.

That's all you need to know in order to open up all the red chests in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.