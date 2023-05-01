If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to open red chests in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Here's what you need to open the red chests in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

A close-up on Cal Kestis's face in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.
Whitney Meers avatar
Guide by Whitney Meers Contributor
Published on

Do you want to know how to open the red chests in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? There's a trick to it, and we're here to show you what it takes to open up these mysterious chests. If you have yet to come across any, you'll want to check out our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Coruscant collectibles and our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Koboh collectbles guides to help you find everything you need. And, if you need help getting through the game, be sure also to check out our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor walkthrough for insights on how to progress in EA's newest action-adventure hit.

Watch on YouTube
What are the best lightsaber stances in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? Watch this video to find out.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: What are red chests?

Throughout the game, you'll come across multiple kinds of chests. Most are ordinary-looking chests that either Cal can open himself, or that BD-1 can slice for him. However, you'll also come across some chests that glow red, indicating that they're locked in a way that neither Cal nor BD-1 can contend with - at least for now.

Cal runs past a red chest in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

To open these chests, you need a special ability called the Electro-Dart. It's a BD-1 ability that unlocks during a cutscene while trying to make your way to the Mountain Observatory on Koboh, during one of the story's later acts.

This means you'll probably want to know how to fast travel in Star Wars Jedi: Survivior to make your way back to the red chests you were previously unable to open. It may also help you to know when you can travel back to Coruscant in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: How to open the red chests

The BD-1 Electro-Dart works by shifting into your BD-1 visor mode, selecting the electro dart option, aiming the ray of electricity, and then shooting it. In most cases, you'll use on the cylindrical blue lights you'll encounter.

BD-1 shoots an electric volt in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

If you come across a red chest, take a look around, because there is always one of these cylindrical lights nearby. Switch to your BD-1 visor, shoot a dart at the electrical light, and the chest will begin glowing green. You can now open it.

An unlocked red chest in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

That's all you need to know in order to open up all the red chests in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. If you're looking for more tips and tricks, you'll find our best perks in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor guide handy, as well as our guides to all stim canister locations in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the best lightsaber stance in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, how to unlock the blaster stance in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and how to unlock the crossguard lightsaber stance in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Best of luck on your journey, young Pawadan.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Whitney Meers avatar

Whitney Meers

Contributor

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch