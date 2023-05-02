Star Wars Jedi Survivor: How to open Vashtan Wolfe's Lair

How do you open the door in Vashtan Wolfe's Lair in Jedi: Survivor? If you're here reading this guide, then you probably already know what I'm talking about. For those who don't - there's a section of cave inside Derelict Dam, one of the starting regions of Koboh in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, where a curious fellow named Vashtan Wolfe resides behind a seemingly unopenable metal door. Who are they? What are they after? And how do you open the blasted door? That's what we're here to hash out.

Below, we'll walk you through exactly how to find Vashtan Wolfe's Lair, and what to do to finally meet Vashtan himself. We'll also answer the question of whether you can ever unlock the door behind which Vashtan resides...

Where is Vashtan Wolfe's Lair?

Vashtan Wolfe's Lair is located in Derelict Dam on Koboh. To reach it the first time, reach the top of the dam itself, then take the left-hand path downwards into the cave system guarded by Bedlam Raiders and Roller Mines. Head through the cave until you wall-run up the ledge with the yellow lip and fight the BX droid. After that, turn right and you'll emerge in Vashtan Wolfe's Lair.

Follow these screenshots to easily reach Vashtan Wolfe's Lair on Koboh.

How to complete Vashtan Wolfe's Lair in Jedi: Survivor

First, the bad news: you cannot open the door in Vashtan Wolfe's Lair. It remains locked forever, and there's no hidden part of the map behind it. But don't worry, because you can still encounter Vashtan Wolfe himself and finish off his part of Cal's story, once and for all.

In all likelihood you entered Vashtan Wolfe's Lair quite early on in your travels through Koboh, and perhaps spoke to Wolfe himself (seemingly) through the door. He's an enigmatic sort, one who immediately recognises Cal as a Jedi, and encourages him to take the treasure from the nearby locked chest.

However, this chest is one of several special red chests scattered throughout Jedi: Survivor, and can only be opened after you get an ability called the Electro-Dart. For more information, check out our guide on how to open red chests in Jedi: Survivor.

Once you have the Electro-Dart, return to Vashtan Wolfe's Lair and shoot a dart at the electrical conduit above and to the right of the door. This will unlock the chest and prompt another voice line of encouragement from Wolfe. But when you open the chest, Vashtan himself will appear in front of you and attempt to kill you and take the treasure within for himself.

Once you have the Electro-Dart ability, open the red chest in Vashtan Wolfe's Lair and you'll have to fight Wolfe himself.

Vashtan Wolfe is a Bedlam Raider lieutenant, a foe with a jetpack, invisibility, and a green lightsaber. Depending on what stage of the game you're at and the difficulty level you're playing on, this may be a tough fight or a very easy one - but after besting him, that's the end of the mystery of Vashtan Wolfe's Lair. Turns out all he wanted was to wait for someone else to open the chest that he himself couldn't open, and then kill them for it. Nice guy, eh?

It's also worth noting that there are two more collectibles to find inside Wolfe's Lair. The first is a chest on the upper ledge near the electrical conduit - you can wall-run up the right-hand side to get there. And the other collectible is a Priorite Shard found inside the left-hand brazier in front of the room. For more information on these and other collectibles, be sure to check out our Jedi: Survivor Koboh collectible locations guide!

If you're after more guidance through the expansive second installment of Cal Kestis and BD-1's story, then look no further than our Jedi: Survivor walkthrough. You can also read up on the best stance to choose in Jedi: Survivor, and improve your survivability with our list of Jedi: Survivor Stim Canister locations.