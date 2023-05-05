Star Wars Jedi Survivor: How to beat the Rancor

Want to know how to beat the Rancor in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? The Rancor is a classic Star Wars beastie that you'll battle in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and beating it won't prove easy. Fortunately, thinking back to Luke's infamous battle with this baddie in Return of the Jedi should give you some hints on how to beat the Rancor. If you're unsure what we mean, or need some extra help, then read on!

In this guide, we'll explan how to beat the Rancor in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. We'll provide essential tips for the full fight so that you can survive, even on the highest difficulties!

Where to find the Rancor in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

You'll find the Rancor in the Sodden Grotto, a cave near Rambler's Reach Outpost on Koboh.

You can explore the Sodden Grotto on your first visit to Koboh, before even entering Rambler's Reaech Outpost, and that means you can fight the Rancor in the opening hours of the game.

To reach Sodden Grotto, head to the Rambler's Reach Outpost Meditation Point, and then climb the nearby vines into Hunter's Quarry. On the left, you'll see a mineshaft leading down into a cave, at the end of which you'll face off against the Rancor.

How to beat the Rancor in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

To beat the Rancor in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, we'd recommend using the Dual Wield Stance.

Dual Wield might rank lowest on our guide on the best stance in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, but hear me out! The Focused Parry ability, which allows you to hold Triangle on PS5 or Y on Xbox, lets you automatically parry the Rancor's Slam and Claw Swipe abilities, staggering and leaving it vulnerable to a few easy follow-up swings.

If you use Focused Parry to stagger the Rancor and then get a few swings in before setting up Focused Parry again, you should find that you can repeatedly stun the Rancor and get an easy kill.

If you're struggling to close the distance, or need something to stun the Rancor so that you can escape and heal up, then use Force Pull to pick a bone up off the ground.

You can then Force Push the bone into the Rancor's mouth, which temporarily stuns it for a fairly large window. Of course, you can also use this to get in some more easy hits.

The Rancor is an incredibly powerful boss, so our next tip is likely an obvious one. If you're really struggling, come back later when you have increased your maximum health and have found more Stim Canisters.

The Rancor can deliver fast one-hit kills that will feel incredibly punishing for new players. These tend to come from any of its attacks, which you can find listed below:

Slam

Stomp

Claw Swipe

Ground Pound (unblockable)

Charge (unblockable)

The Slam, Stomp, and Claw Swipe attacks tend to come in twos - one with each fist or foot, depending on the move.

Of these attacks, the Slam is the only move that we'd recommend trying to block or standard parry. The Stomp and Claw Swipe will both prove fatal to a new player if they manage to connect, as you simply won't have enough health to survive the Rancor's might. Of course, as mentioned above, the Claw Swipe is easy to negate with the Focused Parry, as it happens automatically and doesn't require the tricky timing.

The unblockable Ground Pound and Charge attacks are signalled by the Rancor turning bright red during the attack animation. When you see the Rancor turn red, get some distance and get ready to jump out of the way if it tries to get closer.

If you see the Rancor winding up to Charge, make sure to wait a moment before jumping out of the way. If you jump straight away, the Rancor will be able to correct its path and grab you regardless, which results in you becoming a tasty Rancor snack.

That wraps up our guide on how to beat the Rancor in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor! If you're looking to get more powerful before this tough fight, take a look at our guide on the best perks in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. If you want to try out a stance with more powerful swings, check out our guide on how to get the Crossguard lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.