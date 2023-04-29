Want to know how to complete the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Chamber of Duality puzzle? In the hidden underground chamber, you'll find ancient rocks, glowing orbs, and a friendly droid who's been there long enough for a few screws to rust in their metal-filled head. Since that poor bot can't do much to help you, we're here instead with our guide to the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Chamber of Duality puzzle.

This Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Chamber of Duality puzzle guide contains some minor story spoilers, so consider yourself warned.

How to find the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Chamber of Duality

The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Chamber of Duality is just one of several chambers you'll find throughout the world around you. Unlike some of the other Jedi chambers you'll encounter in the game, this one is part of the main campaign. You'll find it after Greez sets you up with a bed in the basement of Pyloon's Saloon and suggests you search the underground smuggling tunnels for the gyro module you need to restore the Mantis. And, if you haven't quite gotten there yet, you may want to peek at our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor walkthrough for info on how to reach this point.

You can access this one after discovering the Collapsed Passage Meditation Point and parkouring across the platforms before slipping through a crack in a wall. In this particular chamber, you'll find Zee, a friendly droid with a compelling backstory that we'll skip since you came here for puzzle help, not story spoilers.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: How to complete the Chamber of Duality puzzle

Zee may have quickly become your pal, but the driod can't help you save the galaxy if she's stuck in an underground chamber. So, your job is to free her and learn about that mysterious thing she's holding. But how?

The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Chamber of Duality puzzle is simple but requires a few steps. As you emerge in the chamber, take note of your surroundings. You'll see an orb to your left, and in the distance, you'll see another orb. Once you traverse the central platform and talk to the robot, you'll see two orb couplers behind her.

The steps to progress through the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Chamber of Duality puzzle are as follows:

Upon entering the chamber, place the orb to your left in the orb coupler . This will reveal a path.

. This will reveal a path. Talk to Zee.

When looking at the previously-revealed platform, use your Force abilities move the orb that opened the original path to the single orb coupler on your left. Placing this will unveil a new path.

Follow the new path and attach the pulley where indicated to open the gate.

Using your Force abilities, grab the orb in the previously-gatd room and carry it to one of the couplers behind Zee.

Grab the orb you used to create the second path and place it in the other coupler behind Zee.

Follow the new path and take the running wall to the left, past the chest and to the corner.

Jump up the jump walls until you reach the top.

Find the next pulley ahead of you and affix the rope, freeing Zee.

Successfully completing this puzzle will free the droid and give you the Resilience perk. You can find out more about perks in our guide to the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor best perks and where to find them.

And that's how to complete the Chamber of Duality puzzle. But, if you're an achievement hunter, there's much more to discover in this beast of a game, so be sure to check out our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Koboh collectibles guide and our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Coruscant collectibles guide. And, even if you're not on a mission to 100% the game, you might still want to know how to fast travel in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, all Star Wars Jedi: Survivor stim canister locations and the best lightsaber stance in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.