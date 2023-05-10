What is the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Chamber of Connection puzzle solution? For most players, this will be the last chamber you encounter in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and it takes quite a bit to solve. Fortunately, we’ve done the dirty work, so you don’t have to try to figure out the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Chamber of Connection puzzle solution on your own.

Watch on YouTube What are the best lightsaber stances in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? Watch this video to find out.

How to find the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Chamber of Connection

You’ll pick up this side mission from Toa in Pyloon’s Saloon as a rumor titled Explore the High Republic Chamber in the Swamp.” If you’ve unlocked the Viscid Bog Meditation Point on your Holomap, you can fast travel there, take the zipline ahead of you to the crossing zipline, and that will take you to the chamber island.

You’ll have a short time to walk in the swamp without sinking, so walk forward under the arc and use your grapple to hoist yourself on the platform. Follow the path around, and you’ll reach the entrance to the chamber.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Chamber of Connection puzzle solution

To complete this chamber, you must employ the mechanics you learned as part of the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Koboh Grinder puzzle solution. This means a lot of moving orbs and using BD-1’s Koboh Grinder to make paths throughout the area.

Enter the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Chamber of Connection and take note of your surroundings. You’ll see several pools, a patch of ground with no water on it, Koboh masses throughout the room, orb couplers, and several pressure plates which, if you stand on them, cause panels on the walls around you to move.

The steps to solve this puzzle are as follows:

Head to the orb at the pressure plate at the front of the room and stand on it. Doing this will reveal an orb.

Grab the orb and move it to the coupler near the front of the room. This will create a laser from which you can use your Koboh Grinder to eliminate masses around the room.

For the first stage, you’ll want to point your Koboh Grinder visor at the laser and create a path diagonally and to the left of the laser endpoint. This will reveal a pathway.

The pathway will take you to a locked door, but if you head back in the other direction, you’ll notice a wall that can you wall jump up to a platform. Climbing this will allow you to reach the platform on the left side of the main room. This will have two pressure plates on it, which, when you stand on them, will cause panels on the left side of the room (when facing at the back of the room from the entrance) to close.

Use your Koboh Grinder to draw a pathway from the laser endpoint across the left wall, pausing when standing on the plates to bring the panel pieces together to allow you to form a singular line with the Koboh Grinder to eliminate the Koboh mass. This will reveal a pole you can walk on, leading to another jumping wall you can climb.

Once you climb up this, you’ll be in an elevated area of the main room, showing you a large Koboh Mass to your left. You will now be able to traverse the space, allowing you to jump to the platform where the door was locked from the other side, so you can unlock it.

If you take the orb from the orb coupler in the front of the room and move it to the orb coupler in the back, it will reveal a pathway. However, it does not produce a laser, meaning you would have no way to eliminate the Koboh mass at the back of the room if you left this orb in the coupler. So, you should keep the orb in the coupler at the front of the room. You’ll use your Koboh Grinder to create a path into the first room you unlocked, up the stairs, and through the just-unlocked door area.

However, once you pass through the door while maintaining an active, glowing state through the Koboh Grinder, you need to quickly move the orb from the coupler in the front of the chamber to the one in the back, revealing the path and allowing you to continue creating a Koboh Grinder pathway toward the Koboh mass in the back of the chamber.

Head into the room, where you’ll earn the Recuperation perk. This will also complete the rumor, finishing the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Chamber of Connection puzzle.

Since you have a new perk, why not see where it stands on our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor best perks? If you need additional help through the game, check out our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor walkthrough, and if you want to know what happens when you complete all the chambers and complete a final task, take a peek at our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Alignment Control Center puzzle solution guide to discover the nifty secret.