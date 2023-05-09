What is the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Chamber of Reason puzzle solution? The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Chamber of Reason is one of several Jedi chambers located around Koboh. Chambers are tests of Jedi skill and mastery that you can complete in exchange for a reward, and if you finish all of them and perform one extra task, you'll be well on your way to solving the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Alignment Control Center puzzle. Pretty nifty, huh?

You'll discover the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Chamber of Reason as part of a rumor that instructs you to "Explore the High Republic Chamber in the Forest," in which Toa, whom you'll have to recruit to Pyloon's Saloon, asks you to check out something hidden deep among the trees. By making your way to the destination marked on your map, you'll find the entrance to the chamber.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor puzzle solution

The chamber consists of several glowing orbs you must move around to make paths throughout the area. There are also a couple of switches, and you will need to use your Jedi powers to flip these to traverse the puzzle.

Here's how to solve the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Chamber of Reason puzzle, step by step.

Take the rope down into the lower part of the chamber.

Grab the orb to your right and place it in the orb coupler ahead of you. This will open up a path.

Use your Force

ability to knock a hole in the wall at the end of the path. This will reveal another orb in an orb coupler. However, you won't be able to immediately place the orb on any of the orb couplers in the vicinity—they're all a bit too far. Instead, temporarily place the second orb where you found the first orb. Then, flip the switch in the center of the platform, which will shift the platform to the left.

You can grab the orb you just set down and take it across the platform. At the end of the platform, you'll find a lift. Just drop the orb, trigger the lift, and it will rise. You can then pick up the orb and put it in the coupler just ahead of you.

Use the switch to move the orb coupler to the right, creating a new platform.

You then need to cross halfway across that platform, look to your right, and grab the orb from the coupler that created your first path.

You will then need to continue moving ahead on the platform, drop the orb, pull the switch, wait for the platform to come down, and then place the orb in the coupler that appears. This will create a new path ahead of you. However, this is just a decoy that will lead you to a Sense Echo.

Instead, trigger the lift you were just on to rise, creating a new platform parallel above the one you just created.

However, this platform is also just a decoy. Take the orb from the lift and turn around to find a platform that extends to the right. Put the orb in the coupler that you can see ahead of you in the distance, creating a final pathway.

Make your way around the pathway, stopping to pick up the Dexterity perk. At this point, you will have completed the chamber.

Congratulations on making your way through the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Chamber of Reason!

