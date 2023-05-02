Want to know how to Find the Gorge's Secret and enter Winding Ravine in Jedi: Survivor? If you've been keeping on top of your rumors - the side missions given to you by various characters in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - then you may know that Dredger Gorge in Koboh is home to a certain secretive location which can only be reached in a very particular way.

If you're looking to complete the "Find the Gorge's Secret" rumor and enter the Winding Ravine, the secret third region of Dredger Gorge, then you've come to the right place. Not only will we explain how to access Winding Ravine below, but we'll also show you how to complete the challenging cube puzzle inside Winding Ravine so you can access all the best loot in this hidden, closed-off locale.

Watch on YouTube What are the best lightsaber stances in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? Watch this video to find out.

How to get the Gorge's Secret rumor

To unlock the "Find The Gorge's Secret" rumor in Jedi: Survivor, you first need to progress through the main story until you complete the mission inside the Forest Array on Koboh. Once you've done this, return to Rambler's Reach Outpost and speak to this specific Prospector:

You'll find him standing outside behind Pyloon's Saloon, next to the orange speeder. He'll tell you about a place on Koboh with an amazing view of Dredger Gorge, the site you crashlanded in at the beginning of the game. Thus begins the Gorge's Secret rumor side-mission, which takes you to one of the best-kept secrets on Koboh: the Winding Ravine.

How to reach Winding Ravine in Jedi: Survivor

To reach Winding Ravine, return to Derelict Dam and stand as close to the Trontoshell (the gigantic brachiosaur-esque creature) as you can. Then look up at the Trontoshell and tame it with the same button you use to call Nekko to you (by default, this is RB on the Xbox controller).

Doing so will prompt the Trontoshell to lower its head, allowing you to grab onto one of its horns (the one covered in climbable vines). Hang onto the horn and it'll carry you over to a nearby ledge, where you can drop off and continue along the path into the Winding Ravine.

Winding Ravine is an intricate place filled with numerous collectibles (all of which you can gather with the help of our Jedi: Survivor Koboh collectible locations guide), including a large chest containing the "Hunter" lightsaber - the so-called "secret" of the Gorge. Collecting this essence will complete the rumor mission.

However, the Winding Ravine is also home to a rather confusing puzzle involving a couple of large cubes. If you're struggling to figure out this cube puzzle, then read on to find out what to do!

How to complete the Winding Ravine cube puzzle

When the path in the Winding Ravine diverges, take the left path through the cave until you emerge in an area filled with Gorgers. Kill all the Gorgers, and then take a look around and you'll see a couple of large cubes - one on your current level, next to a wall-run segment; and one higher up, on the edge of a cliff above you.

There are two parts to this puzzle. The first unlocks a Skill Point Essence, and the second rewards you with a chest that unlocks the Goatee beard for Cal. Here's how to do both parts of the puzzle:

How to get the Essence:

Force Push/Pull the cube up the slope and underneath the ledge so you can reach it. Follow the path up, and push the second cube off the top so it lands near the first cube. Position one of the cubes in the path between the two higher ledges, so it bridges the gap. Push the other cube across the first cube so you can reach the higher ledge in the cave. Climb up and collect the Skill Point Essence.

How to get the Chest:

Follow the above steps until you've pushed the second cube onto the lower level. Position one of the cubes as shown above, in the lower path up against the stone pillar. Push the other cube on top of the first cube. Push both cubes together over to the wall where you found the first cube. Wall-run up to the top of the stack of cubes, and jump onto the nearby ledge. Open the chest in the alcove.

And that's all there is to the secretive area of Koboh known as the Winding Ravine! If you're looking for more guidance throughout your journey across the galaxy, check out our Jedi: Survivor walkthrough. We've also got handy guides on the best lightsaber stance in Jedi: Survivor, and where to find all the Jedi: Survivor Stim Canister locations.