Star Wars Jedi Survivor Chamber of Fortitude guide

How do you get to the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Chamber of Fortitude? The Chamber of Fortitude puts players up against a different type of challenge than they've seen in the other Jedi Chambers throughout Koboh in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

If you're struggling to make your way to (or through) the Chamber Of Fortitude, you've come to the right place. Below we'll walk you through how to find the Chamber, and what you'll find when you're inside.

One of the most challenging things about this chamber is figuring out how to access it. Also, fair warning: players will want to feel solid in their fighting skills before attempting to trek to this chamber. If you're struggling with combat, you may want to take a look at our guide to the best lightsaber stances in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor guide to see if there are better combat options for your play style.

How to find the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Chamber of Fortitude

The first challenge in this chamber is figuring out exactly where it is. You’ll find the location of this chamber marked as a rumor titled “Explore the High Republic Chamber Hidden in the Valley," which you’ll hear about from your pal Toa at Pyloon’s Saloon.

Toa will mention a silo that no one has accessed in quite some time. It’s tricky to figure out the pathway you need to take to access the silo. In the Southern Reach area, you'll simply follow the path around the side of the mountain. Eventually, you'll see a distinctive-looking marking, which appears to be pointing forward. Follow this around the bend. You'll then see the top of a building, which you can jump on to access the silo.

Jump across the gap, then grab onto the grate to climb on the silo. Defeat the enemies, and then use your lift ability to access the silo.

The pathway through the Corroded Silo isn't tricky, but it involves using several different abilities that our pal Cal Kestis has learned along the way. You'll have to lift items, jump, climb on grates, swing down, wall run, and zipline your way through to the lower part of the silo, facing enemies as you descend.

Eventually, you’ll make it to a lift you can take downward, and at this point, you’ll know you're almost in the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Chamber of Fortitude. You'll notice a gap too big to cross and a glowing blue device you can lift to use as a wall run. Wall run and jump across the gap to enter the chamber.

How to complete the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Chamber of Fortitude

Upon entering the chamber, take the lift down. You'll immediately find yourself facing a boss named Anoth Estra. This enemy is pretty formidable at higher levels, so be sure to use everything you’ve learned about combat in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to take down this punk.

Fortunately, that’s the only test of skill in this chamber, as there are no other puzzles to solve. Open the door in the chamber, and pick up the Persistence perk. You'll find the rumor completed at this point, as you have successfully defeated the enemy boss in the Chamber of Fortitude.

