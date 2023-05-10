What is the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Chamber of Detachment puzzle solution? If you’re looking for how to solve the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Chamber of Detachment, just know you’re not the only one. This is a tricky puzzle and may be among the trickiest Jedi Chambers in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Several Jedi Chambers are scattered around Koboh, and completing them all contributes to unlocking a bigger secret. So, check out our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Alignment Control Center puzzle solution guide to learn about the cool things that happen when you complete all Jedi Chambers and perform one additional task.

Watch on YouTube What are the best lightsaber stances in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? Watch this video to find out.

How to find the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Chamber of Detachment

To complete the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Chamber of Detachment, you must find it first. You’ll earn the map location for this as part of rumor, which you’ll learn about from Toa, one of many characters in Star Wars: Jedi Survivor, that you can recruit to Pyloon’s Saloon.

The title of this rumor will be "Explore the High Republic Chamber on the Mountain." The easiest way to get there is to fast travel to the Mountain Ascent Meditation Point.

You should have gotten the dash jump ability to make your way through giant green barriers by this point. If not, it may be worth playing further through the main game before returning to find this chamber.

At the Meditation Point, you’ll see the green barriers ahead. You can simply dash through them. Once you get to a ledge, you’ll notice a platform below you. Jump down to that, defeating any wildlife as needed, and then follow the water to the waterfall, which you can walk through to find the chamber. Take the lift down, and you’ll be in the Chamber of Detachment.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Chamber of Detachment puzzle solution

You’ll emerge in the chamber to find a block ahead of you, which you can move with your Force abilities. However, if you look closely, you’ll also notice that the walkway has an elevated pressure plate, which will cause a platform ahead of you to make a slight movement when you stand on it. This will be important in solving the puzzle.

On the wall toward your right, when looking at the back of the room, you’ll also notice an orb coupler behind a rotating half-panel. This should be familiar because it looks like the ones used to help solve the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Koboh Grinder puzzle. You’ll also notice a Koboh mass on the wall at the front of the room, plus a pool of water on the ground below it. You’ll also encounter several Sense Echoes you’ll want to listen to along the way if you’re trying to 100% the game.

The steps to solving the puzzle are as follows:

Pull the giant block towards you. This will reveal an orb in an orb coupler hidden behind the block.

Take that orb and place it into the coupler behind the rotating panel. This will produce a laser, much like what you saw in the Koboh Grinder puzzle. However, note that you can’t use your Koboh Grinder to create a pathway straight from this laser to the mass on the wall in the front of the room because the Koboh Grinder won’t work in the water.

However, pushing and pulling the block can put it directly into the laser pathway. The mechanic involves timing BD-1’s Koboh Grinder ability to the same point the block moves across the water to create a singular path to remove the Koboh mass.

This will reveal another block. However, the puzzle’s not done quite yet. Remember the pressure plate on the walkway mentioned previously? The idea is to get this newly revealed block stationary on that, allowing you to access a lift at the back of the room.

Start by pushing the first block back to the back of the room again. You’ll then pull out the second block. Then, pull the first block back toward the second block. This will cause both blocks to stop on the platform. However, the first one should stop on top of the platform that causes the lift to move down, which should be on the floor.

Push or pull the first block toward the back of the room again, ensuring it is on the lift.

Pull the second block off the pressure plate, which will cause the lift to rise with the first block.

Quickly use the vines to jump on the first block as it rises, allowing you to reach the platform at the top of the room.

You’ll then pick up a new perk called Patience and find the rumor marked as complete as you have finished the puzzle.

Congratulations on completing the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Chamber of Detachment. And with your newfound perk, you should check out our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor best perks to see where it ranks on our list. Or you might be interested in checking out our guide to the best lightsaber stances in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. If you’re struggling with any part of the game, we have a handy Star Wars Jedi: Survivor walkthrough that can help you get through the most challenging parts.