What is the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Path of Resoration puzzle solution? The Path of Restoration is the third of three such puzzles on Jedha, which you can solve to earn one of the coolest Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Jedha collectibles in the game.

Unfortunately, this puzzle is a little bit complex, so it takes a little extra effort to solve. Good thing we're here to help walk you through the solution.

How to find the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Path of Restoration

To solve the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Path of Restoration puzzle, you need to find it first. Head to the Desert Ridge Meditation Point in the Narkis Desert. Follow the slope downward along the canyon. This will lead you right to it. As you emerge, you may find yourself in a bounty hunter battle with Yuhong, but at least that's one way to know you've made it to the right place.

Once there, take note of your surroundings, and specifically check out the ball paths and wall panels ahead of you.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Path of Restoration puzzle solution

The logic of this puzzle is a little bit complicated, so let's begin with an overview of what you see and what you need to do. The initial part of the puzzle is a track ahead of you with a ball on it, which is on a track that curves into a vertical direction but is blocked by an empty hole. For ease of reference, we'll refer to this sphere as "A." You'll also see a panel below, which is next to a track separate from the others. The goal here is to move a series of spheres in an order that ultimately allows you to move sphere A all the way through the curved vertical track, thereby solving the puzzle and allowing you to collect the reward.

What you don't initially see is that there are two other tracks in the vicinity. If you're looking at the primary puzzle from the ground, you'll find one track all the way to your left, above the ground, only accessible via a running wall (we'll refer to this as "B"). The other is hidden in a cave entrance, which you'll have to use a climbing wall or zipline to reach (we'll refer to this as "C").

With that in mind, the steps to solve the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Path of Restoration puzzle are as follows:

To start this puzzle, you'll need to step out of the main area where you see the puzzle and head down the slope that led you there just a little further. To your right, you'll find a large central rock platform with a climbing wall, which you'll then climb.

After you climb this, you can dash or double jump ahead to the platform, where you'll notice what appears to be a temple entrance. You don't need to bother entering it, as the puzzle doesn't require it - just take note of it as you'll need to return to this platform in a moment.

Instead, go left, and then turn 90 degrees and cross the gap to the platform with the Stormtooper. Take it out before walking around the curve.

Ahead, you'll see a gap leading to another climbing wall. Climb up it, knock the Stormtrooper off the ledge (or take care of them however you personally like to take care of Stormtroopers), and use the wall run to reach a platform, listening to the Sense Echo as you land.

as you land. Just ahead of where you dismount, you'll find a sphere B in a track. Use your Force ability to push it. Notice it moves a track piece on the sphere A main puzzle wall in the distance.

Use the wall run to return to the platform where we instructed you to shove the Stormtrooper off the ledge. From here, you'll be able to reach the track for sphere A, which should now have diagonal piece that connects the ball to the track we originally desribed as being separate from the others.

Use your Force abilities to move A, which reveals a climbing wall at the opposite end of it, near the temple entrance.

to move A, which reveals a climbing wall at the opposite end of it, near the temple entrance. Use the wall run to return to the platform where you just listened to the Sense Echo and moved B.

Climb the wall ahead of you and defeat the Stormtroopers on the platform.

Take the zipline up the mountain, but before you reach the very top, drop down into the opening ahead of you instead. If, for whatever reason, you can't access the zipline, you should be able to access this area by heading to the temple entrance platform and climbing the climbing wall to take you to the correct spot.

up the mountain, but before you reach the very top, drop down into the opening ahead of you instead. If, for whatever reason, you can't access the zipline, you should be able to access this area by heading to the temple entrance platform and climbing the climbing wall to take you to the correct spot. Head inside the opening, where you'll see sphere C on a track ahead of you.

Move C using your Force abilities, which will cause a panel in an adjacent room to move forward. Moving C fills the gap in the outside vertical track near sphere A with its missing piece.

Head back outside, and drop down the climbing wall to climb down.

Next to the bottom of the climbing wall, push A back into its original position. This will cause a platform in the wall to rise, making the climbing wall disappear.

Jump to the platform opposite of where the climbing wall that just disappeared would have been. You'll recall this as the platform where you fought the first Stormtrooper. From here, you can head back to the wall running platform and make your way back to the ledge where you first moved B.

From this platform, pull B back toward you, which will cause the wall ahead of you in the distance to transform again. The piece will no longer be diagonal and will return to being a straight track piece.

You will now see that the track ahead of you is aligned such that the sphere A can now roll through the vertical part of the track, where the gap in the wall has been filled because you moved sphere C inside the temple.

Head back to the platform where you can reach sphere A and move it, effectively solving the puzzle.

Use the wall run to return to the platform with the zipline, which you can then take to the top of the area.

Take the zipline up, defeat any enemies and listen to the Force Echo. Then, move the sphere and watch the transformation take place before you collect your reward, which is a new perk slot.

Take the zipline up, defeat any enemies and listen to the Force Echo. Then, move the sphere and watch the transformation take place before you collect your reward, which is a new perk slot.