Looking for more lightsaber parts and materials in Jedi: Survivor? Whether or not you think that Respawn's latest instalment of Cal Kestis's journey is the best Star Wars game ever made, it's undeniable that lightsaber customisation has never been this good in games. With nearly 100 unique lightsaber parts to mix and match, thousands of material combinations, and a multitude of colors to choose from, you can make your lightsaber utterly unique to you in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

The only trick is tracking down all of the lightsaber parts and materials scattered across Koboh, Jedha, and all the other destinations along Cal's path. In this guide we'll show off every single lightsaber part, material, and color in Jedi: Survivor, and explain exactly where to get your hands on each one.

Watch on YouTube What are the best lightsaber stances in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? Watch this video to find out.

Jedi: Survivor lightsaber parts

Your lightsaber in Jedi: Survivor is made up of several parts. In its simplest terms, there's the Emitter, the Pommel, the Switch, and the Grip - but depending on your choice of Jedi: Survivor lightsaber stance you might get repeated parts across the length of your saber, as well as the extra Vents part which is unique to the Crossguard stance.

Each of these parts can be switched out for various designs that you can pick up along your journey, and you can mix and match styles from different lightsaber designs. For example, you might want a lightsaber with the grip from Jaro Tapal's lightsaber, the emitter from the Patience lightsaber design, and so on. There are 19 sets of lightsaber parts in Jedi: Survivor, and we'll go over each of them below, along with where to find every part of each set.

Jaro Tapal lightsaber parts

Jaro Tapal's lightsaber is the lightsaber you begin the game with, so you don't need to do anything to unlock these lightsaber parts.

Patience lightsaber parts

Emitter: Found in Rooftops on Coruscant

Switch: Found in Rooftops on Coruscant

Grip: Found in Renovation Site 4733 on Coruscant

Pommel: Found in Foothill Falls on Koboh

Hunter lightsaber parts

The Hunter lightsaber is unlocked as a single collectible inside the large chest in Winding Ravine. To learn how to get there, check out our Jedi: Survivor Winding Ravine guide.

Edgehawk lightsaber parts

Emitter: Found in Water Treatment Works on Koboh

Switch: Found in Water Treatment Works on Koboh

Grip: Found in Water Treatment Works on Koboh

Pommel: Found in Rambler's Reach Outpost on Koboh

Diligence lightsaber parts

Emitter: Found in Chamber Of Reason on Koboh

Switch: Found in Forest Array on Koboh

Grip: Found in Forest Array on Koboh

Pommel: Found in Basalt Rift on Koboh

Serenity lightsaber parts

Emitter: Purchased from Sister Taske at the Archive on Jedha

Switch: Found in Desert Ridge on Jedha

Grip: Purchased from Sister Taske at the Archive on Jedha

Pommel: Purchased from Sister Taske at the Archive on Jedha

Assembly lightsaber parts

Emitter: Purchased from Sister Taske at the Archive on Jedha

Switch: Purchased from Sister Taske at the Archive on Jedha

Grip: Purchased from Sister Taske at the Archive on Jedha

Pommel: Purchased from Sister Taske at the Archive on Jedha

Justice lightsaber parts

Emitter: Purchased from Sister Taske at the Archive on Jedha

Switch: Purchased from Sister Taske at the Archive on Jedha

Grip: Found in Trailhead Pantheon on Jedha

Pommel: Found in Blustery Mesa on Jedha

Detachment lightsaber parts

Emitter: Found in Wayfinder's Tomb on Jedha

Switch: Purchased from Sister Taske at the Archive on Jedha

Grip: Purchased from Sister Taske at the Archive on Jedha

Pommel: Found in Fogged Expanse on Koboh

Temperance lightsaber parts

Emitter: Found in Desert Ridge on Jedha

Switch: Found in Timeworn Bridge on Jedha

Grip: Purchased from Sister Taske at the Archive on Jedha

Pommel: Purchased from Sister Taske at the Archive on Jedha

Scrapyard lightsaber parts

Emitter: Found in Veiled Hangar on Jedha

Switch: Found in The Archive on Jedha

Grip: Found in The Archive on Jedha

Pommel: Found in Desert Passages on Jedha

Harmony lightsaber parts

Emitter: Found in Automated Forge on Shattered Moon

Switch: Found in Devastated Settlement on Koboh

Grip: Found in Automated Forge on Shattered Moon

Pommel: Found in Alignment Control Center on Koboh

Persistence lightsaber parts

Emitter: Found in Chamber Of Connection on Koboh

Switch: Found in Viscid Bog on Koboh

Grip: Found in Loading Gantry on Koboh

Pommel: Found in Lucrehulk Core on Koboh

Duelist lightsaber parts

Emitter: Found in Phon'Qi Caverns on Koboh

Switch: Found in Phon'Qi Caverns on Koboh

Grip: Found in Phon'Qi Caverns on Koboh

Pommel: Found in Phon'Qi Caverns on Koboh

Santari Khri lightsaber parts

Santari Khri's lightsaber is found as a single collectible in a large chest in the Untamed Downs on Koboh, in a side cave with a back wall that must be blown apart using a Roller Mine from the nearby bunker.

Eno Cordova lightsaber parts

Eno Cordova's lightsaber is found as a single collectible inside the Wayfinder's Tomb on Jedha. To access the Tomb itself you need to complete all three Path puzzles on Jedha and then take the elevator down. This is also where you find one of a handful of permanent Jedi: Survivor map upgrades.

Cere Junda lightsaber parts

Cere Junda's lightsaber is found as a single collectible just outside the entrance to The Archive on Jedha after the area comes under attack from the Empire.

Rebel Hero lightsaber parts

The Rebel Hero lightsaber is a cosmetic addon that comes with purchasing the Deluxe Edition of Jedi: Survivor. You can also upgrade your Standard Edition to the Deluxe Edition to get this and other cosmetic bonuses.

Hermit lightsaber parts

The Hermit lightsaber is a cosmetic addon that is only available for players who pre-ordered Jedi: Survivor. It may appear at some point as downloadable content, but until then the only way to get the Hermit lightsaber parts is if you pre-ordered the game.

Jedi: Survivor lightsaber materials

There's a whopping 120 different lightsaber materials to choose from in Jedi: Survivor, plus an additional 10 materials unique to the wrappings around the lightsaber's grip. Much like the lightsaber parts, you only begin the game with a small selection to choose from, and must expand your repository of lightsaber materials by opening chests across the different Jedi: Survivor planets.

Lightsaber materials are divided into groups of 5, and each group you unlock gives you five unique materials with which to customise your saber. Below is the full list of every lightsaber materials group in the game, and where to get them:

Jedi: Survivor lightsaber colors

Unlike Fallen Order, in Jedi: Survivor you have a wide variety of lightsaber colors to choose between from the moment you reach your first Workbench. Here is the full list of lightsaber colors in Jedi: Survivor:

Blue

Green

Purple

Yellow

Cyan

Magenta

Indigo

Orange

White

Red (New Game Plus only)

Rainbow (New Game Plus only)

You can choose between all of the different lightsaber colors at any Workbench, although the Red and Rainbow colors are only available to those playing New Game Plus, which means you need to have beaten the game once already in order to unlock these additional colors.

If you listen closely as you switch between the different colors in the Workbench, you might also notice that the different colors change the humming sound of the lightsaber slightly as well - a very cool extra touch!

And that's everything you need to know about lightsaber parts, materials, colors, and customisation in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor! If you're looking for more ways to turn Cal into the most fearsome and powerful Jedi possible, check out our guides on the best perks in Jedi: Survivor, and on Jedi: Survivor Stim Canister locations to help keep Cal on his feet and swinging his all-new lightsaber as long as possible!