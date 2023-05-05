If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor lightsaber parts and materials locations

Where to get all lightsaber parts and materials in Jedi: Survivor

A close-up of a player's custom-made lightsaber in the Workbench of Jedi: Survivor. The lightsaber is made primarily from wood and bone, and sports and orange blade.
Ollie Toms avatar
Guide by Ollie Toms Guides Editor
Published on

Looking for more lightsaber parts and materials in Jedi: Survivor? Whether or not you think that Respawn's latest instalment of Cal Kestis's journey is the best Star Wars game ever made, it's undeniable that lightsaber customisation has never been this good in games. With nearly 100 unique lightsaber parts to mix and match, thousands of material combinations, and a multitude of colors to choose from, you can make your lightsaber utterly unique to you in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

The only trick is tracking down all of the lightsaber parts and materials scattered across Koboh, Jedha, and all the other destinations along Cal's path. In this guide we'll show off every single lightsaber part, material, and color in Jedi: Survivor, and explain exactly where to get your hands on each one.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube
What are the best lightsaber stances in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? Watch this video to find out.

Jedi: Survivor lightsaber parts

Your lightsaber in Jedi: Survivor is made up of several parts. In its simplest terms, there's the Emitter, the Pommel, the Switch, and the Grip - but depending on your choice of Jedi: Survivor lightsaber stance you might get repeated parts across the length of your saber, as well as the extra Vents part which is unique to the Crossguard stance.

Each of these parts can be switched out for various designs that you can pick up along your journey, and you can mix and match styles from different lightsaber designs. For example, you might want a lightsaber with the grip from Jaro Tapal's lightsaber, the emitter from the Patience lightsaber design, and so on. There are 19 sets of lightsaber parts in Jedi: Survivor, and we'll go over each of them below, along with where to find every part of each set.

Jaro Tapal lightsaber parts

Two close-up images of the Jaro Tapal lightsaber in Jedi: Survivor. The top image is of the lightsaber in Crossguard form with a green blade, while the bottom image is of the double-bladed form with a blue blade.

Jaro Tapal's lightsaber is the lightsaber you begin the game with, so you don't need to do anything to unlock these lightsaber parts.

Patience lightsaber parts

Two close-up images of the Patience lightsaber in Jedi: Survivor. The top image is of the lightsaber in Crossguard form with a green blade, while the bottom image is of the double-bladed form with a blue blade.
  • Emitter: Found in Rooftops on Coruscant
  • Switch: Found in Rooftops on Coruscant
  • Grip: Found in Renovation Site 4733 on Coruscant
  • Pommel: Found in Foothill Falls on Koboh

Hunter lightsaber parts

Two close-up images of the Hunter lightsaber in Jedi: Survivor. The top image is of the lightsaber in Crossguard form with a green blade, while the bottom image is of the double-bladed form with a blue blade.

The Hunter lightsaber is unlocked as a single collectible inside the large chest in Winding Ravine. To learn how to get there, check out our Jedi: Survivor Winding Ravine guide.

Edgehawk lightsaber parts

Two close-up images of the Edgehawk lightsaber in Jedi: Survivor. The top image is of the lightsaber in Crossguard form with a green blade, while the bottom image is of the double-bladed form with a blue blade.
  • Emitter: Found in Water Treatment Works on Koboh
  • Switch: Found in Water Treatment Works on Koboh
  • Grip: Found in Water Treatment Works on Koboh
  • Pommel: Found in Rambler's Reach Outpost on Koboh

Diligence lightsaber parts

Two close-up images of the Diligence lightsaber in Jedi: Survivor. The top image is of the lightsaber in Crossguard form with a green blade, while the bottom image is of the double-bladed form with a blue blade.
  • Emitter: Found in Chamber Of Reason on Koboh
  • Switch: Found in Forest Array on Koboh
  • Grip: Found in Forest Array on Koboh
  • Pommel: Found in Basalt Rift on Koboh

Serenity lightsaber parts

Two close-up images of the Serenity lightsaber in Jedi: Survivor. The top image is of the lightsaber in Crossguard form with a green blade, while the bottom image is of the double-bladed form with a blue blade.
  • Emitter: Purchased from Sister Taske at the Archive on Jedha
  • Switch: Found in Desert Ridge on Jedha
  • Grip: Purchased from Sister Taske at the Archive on Jedha
  • Pommel: Purchased from Sister Taske at the Archive on Jedha

Assembly lightsaber parts

Two close-up images of the Assembly lightsaber in Jedi: Survivor. The top image is of the lightsaber in Crossguard form with a green blade, while the bottom image is of the double-bladed form with a blue blade.
  • Emitter: Purchased from Sister Taske at the Archive on Jedha
  • Switch: Purchased from Sister Taske at the Archive on Jedha
  • Grip: Purchased from Sister Taske at the Archive on Jedha
  • Pommel: Purchased from Sister Taske at the Archive on Jedha

Justice lightsaber parts

Two close-up images of the Justice lightsaber in Jedi: Survivor. The top image is of the lightsaber in Crossguard form with a green blade, while the bottom image is of the double-bladed form with a blue blade.
  • Emitter: Purchased from Sister Taske at the Archive on Jedha
  • Switch: Purchased from Sister Taske at the Archive on Jedha
  • Grip: Found in Trailhead Pantheon on Jedha
  • Pommel: Found in Blustery Mesa on Jedha

Detachment lightsaber parts

Two close-up images of the Detachment lightsaber in Jedi: Survivor. The top image is of the lightsaber in Crossguard form with a green blade, while the bottom image is of the double-bladed form with a blue blade.
  • Emitter: Found in Wayfinder's Tomb on Jedha
  • Switch: Purchased from Sister Taske at the Archive on Jedha
  • Grip: Purchased from Sister Taske at the Archive on Jedha
  • Pommel: Found in Fogged Expanse on Koboh

Temperance lightsaber parts

Two close-up images of the Temperance lightsaber in Jedi: Survivor. The top image is of the lightsaber in Crossguard form with a green blade, while the bottom image is of the double-bladed form with a blue blade.
  • Emitter: Found in Desert Ridge on Jedha
  • Switch: Found in Timeworn Bridge on Jedha
  • Grip: Purchased from Sister Taske at the Archive on Jedha
  • Pommel: Purchased from Sister Taske at the Archive on Jedha

Scrapyard lightsaber parts

Two close-up images of the Scrapyard lightsaber in Jedi: Survivor. The top image is of the lightsaber in Crossguard form with a green blade, while the bottom image is of the double-bladed form with a blue blade.
  • Emitter: Found in Veiled Hangar on Jedha
  • Switch: Found in The Archive on Jedha
  • Grip: Found in The Archive on Jedha
  • Pommel: Found in Desert Passages on Jedha

Harmony lightsaber parts

Two close-up images of the Harmony lightsaber in Jedi: Survivor. The top image is of the lightsaber in Crossguard form with a green blade, while the bottom image is of the double-bladed form with a blue blade.
  • Emitter: Found in Automated Forge on Shattered Moon
  • Switch: Found in Devastated Settlement on Koboh
  • Grip: Found in Automated Forge on Shattered Moon
  • Pommel: Found in Alignment Control Center on Koboh

Persistence lightsaber parts

Two close-up images of the Persistence lightsaber in Jedi: Survivor. The top image is of the lightsaber in Crossguard form with a green blade, while the bottom image is of the double-bladed form with a blue blade.
  • Emitter: Found in Chamber Of Connection on Koboh
  • Switch: Found in Viscid Bog on Koboh
  • Grip: Found in Loading Gantry on Koboh
  • Pommel: Found in Lucrehulk Core on Koboh

Duelist lightsaber parts

Two close-up images of the Duelist lightsaber in Jedi: Survivor. The top image is of the lightsaber in Crossguard form with a green blade, while the bottom image is of the double-bladed form with a blue blade.
  • Emitter: Found in Phon'Qi Caverns on Koboh
  • Switch: Found in Phon'Qi Caverns on Koboh
  • Grip: Found in Phon'Qi Caverns on Koboh
  • Pommel: Found in Phon'Qi Caverns on Koboh

Santari Khri lightsaber parts

Two close-up images of the Santari Khri lightsaber in Jedi: Survivor. The top image is of the lightsaber in Crossguard form with a green blade, while the bottom image is of the double-bladed form with a blue blade.

Santari Khri's lightsaber is found as a single collectible in a large chest in the Untamed Downs on Koboh, in a side cave with a back wall that must be blown apart using a Roller Mine from the nearby bunker.

Eno Cordova lightsaber parts

Two close-up images of the Eno Cordova lightsaber in Jedi: Survivor. The top image is of the lightsaber in Crossguard form with a green blade, while the bottom image is of the double-bladed form with a blue blade.

Eno Cordova's lightsaber is found as a single collectible inside the Wayfinder's Tomb on Jedha. To access the Tomb itself you need to complete all three Path puzzles on Jedha and then take the elevator down. This is also where you find one of a handful of permanent Jedi: Survivor map upgrades.

Cere Junda lightsaber parts

Two close-up images of the Cere Junda lightsaber in Jedi: Survivor. The top image is of the lightsaber in Crossguard form with a green blade, while the bottom image is of the double-bladed form with a blue blade.

Cere Junda's lightsaber is found as a single collectible just outside the entrance to The Archive on Jedha after the area comes under attack from the Empire.

Rebel Hero lightsaber parts

Two close-up images of the Rebel Hero lightsaber in Jedi: Survivor. The top image is of the lightsaber in Crossguard form with a green blade, while the bottom image is of the double-bladed form with a blue blade.

The Rebel Hero lightsaber is a cosmetic addon that comes with purchasing the Deluxe Edition of Jedi: Survivor. You can also upgrade your Standard Edition to the Deluxe Edition to get this and other cosmetic bonuses.

Hermit lightsaber parts

A promotional image of three cosmetics for those who pre-order Jedi: Survivor. From left to right: the Hermit outfit, Combustion blaster, and Hermit lightsaber.

The Hermit lightsaber is a cosmetic addon that is only available for players who pre-ordered Jedi: Survivor. It may appear at some point as downloadable content, but until then the only way to get the Hermit lightsaber parts is if you pre-ordered the game.

Jedi: Survivor lightsaber materials

There's a whopping 120 different lightsaber materials to choose from in Jedi: Survivor, plus an additional 10 materials unique to the wrappings around the lightsaber's grip. Much like the lightsaber parts, you only begin the game with a small selection to choose from, and must expand your repository of lightsaber materials by opening chests across the different Jedi: Survivor planets.

Lightsaber materials are divided into groups of 5, and each group you unlock gives you five unique materials with which to customise your saber. Below is the full list of every lightsaber materials group in the game, and where to get them:

of
A close-up of part of a lightsaber on a Workbench in Jedi: Survivor. A close-up of part of a lightsaber on a Workbench in Jedi: Survivor. A close-up of part of a lightsaber on a Workbench in Jedi: Survivor. A close-up of part of a lightsaber on a Workbench in Jedi: Survivor. A close-up of part of a lightsaber on a Workbench in Jedi: Survivor. A close-up of part of a lightsaber on a Workbench in Jedi: Survivor. A close-up of part of a lightsaber on a Workbench in Jedi: Survivor. A close-up of part of a lightsaber on a Workbench in Jedi: Survivor. A close-up of part of a lightsaber on a Workbench in Jedi: Survivor. A close-up of part of a lightsaber on a Workbench in Jedi: Survivor. A close-up of part of a lightsaber on a Workbench in Jedi: Survivor. A close-up of part of a lightsaber on a Workbench in Jedi: Survivor. A close-up of part of a lightsaber on a Workbench in Jedi: Survivor. A close-up of part of a lightsaber on a Workbench in Jedi: Survivor. A close-up of part of a lightsaber on a Workbench in Jedi: Survivor. A close-up of part of a lightsaber on a Workbench in Jedi: Survivor. A close-up of part of a lightsaber on a Workbench in Jedi: Survivor. A close-up of part of a lightsaber on a Workbench in Jedi: Survivor. A close-up of part of a lightsaber on a Workbench in Jedi: Survivor. A close-up of part of a lightsaber on a Workbench in Jedi: Survivor. A close-up of part of a lightsaber on a Workbench in Jedi: Survivor. A close-up of part of a lightsaber on a Workbench in Jedi: Survivor. A close-up of part of a lightsaber on a Workbench in Jedi: Survivor. A close-up of part of a lightsaber on a Workbench in Jedi: Survivor. A close-up of part of a lightsaber on a Workbench in Jedi: Survivor. A close-up of part of a lightsaber on a Workbench in Jedi: Survivor.
Caption
Attribution

Jedi: Survivor lightsaber colors

A close-up view of an ornate lightsaber with a red blade in Jedi: Survivor.

Unlike Fallen Order, in Jedi: Survivor you have a wide variety of lightsaber colors to choose between from the moment you reach your first Workbench. Here is the full list of lightsaber colors in Jedi: Survivor:

  • Blue
  • Green
  • Purple
  • Yellow
  • Cyan
  • Magenta
  • Indigo
  • Orange
  • White
  • Red (New Game Plus only)
  • Rainbow (New Game Plus only)

You can choose between all of the different lightsaber colors at any Workbench, although the Red and Rainbow colors are only available to those playing New Game Plus, which means you need to have beaten the game once already in order to unlock these additional colors.

If you listen closely as you switch between the different colors in the Workbench, you might also notice that the different colors change the humming sound of the lightsaber slightly as well - a very cool extra touch!

And that's everything you need to know about lightsaber parts, materials, colors, and customisation in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor! If you're looking for more ways to turn Cal into the most fearsome and powerful Jedi possible, check out our guides on the best perks in Jedi: Survivor, and on Jedi: Survivor Stim Canister locations to help keep Cal on his feet and swinging his all-new lightsaber as long as possible!

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Ollie Toms avatar

Ollie Toms

Guides Editor

Ollie is sheriff of Guidestown at RPS, and since joining the team in 2018, he's written over 1,000 guides for the site. He loves playing dangerously competitive games and factory sims, injuring himself playing badminton, and burying his face in the warm fur of his two cats.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch