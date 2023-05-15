Looking to build the very best lightsaber design in Jedi: Survivor? Respawn's second instalment of Jedi Knight Cal Kestis's journey, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, is almost certainly the best game we've ever seen when it comes to customising your lightsaber. There are literally millions of possible combinations to choose from, combining parts, textures, materials, and colours to create a saber that perfectly fits your own version of Cal.

If you're searching for a bit of inspiration while creating your ideal lightsaber, you'll find no designs quite as gorgeous as the below lightsaber builds. Have a scroll below, where we show off eight of the best lightsaber designs in Jedi: Survivor, along with instructions on how to exactly replicate these artful designs in your own playthrough.

Watch on YouTube What are the best lightsaber stances in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? Watch this video to find out.

Note: some of the below lightsaber designs use parts from the premium Rebel Hero set, which is only available to those who have ordered (or upgraded to) the Deluxe Edition of Jedi: Survivor. But these parts can easily be swapped out for any other part of your choice if you don't wish to upgrade!

1. "Guardian" lightsaber design (Blue)

Not everyone wants an ornate, artistic hilt for their lightsaber. The traditional lightsaber designs in Star Wars media are all very functional and spartan, and our "Guardian" lightsaber design embodies this philosophy with its straight lines and simple metalwork. Nonetheless, it looks very dignified and strong: a reliable weapon for a powerful Jedi Guardian.

How to make this lightsaber design:

Blade Color: Blue

Blue Emitter 1: Cere Junda

Cere Junda Vents: Scrapyard

Scrapyard Switch 1: Diligence

Diligence Grip 1: Patience

Patience Pommel 1: Diligence

Diligence Grip 2: Rebel Hero

Rebel Hero Switch 2: Diligence

Diligence Emitter 2: Cere Junda

Cere Junda Pommel 2: Diligence

Diligence Main Material: Chromium (Worn Metal)

Chromium (Worn Metal) Secondary Material: Inquisitor Dark Gray (Inquisitor Paint)

Inquisitor Dark Gray (Inquisitor Paint) Accent Material: Dark Iron (Coated Metal)

Dark Iron (Coated Metal) Grip Material: Textured Black Rubber (Starter Non-Metal or Textured Rubber)

2. "Consular" lightsaber design (Green)

Green lightsabers were traditionally used by Jedi Consulars - Jedi who were particularly Force-attuned and spent time reflecting upon the nature of the Force itself rather than focusing on pure combat. This lightsaber design is the perfect weapon for such an astute mind, mixing traditional lightsaber design aspects with some functional flair thanks to the subtle rows of lighting and the stately green cloth grip which extends out in longer Jedi: Survivor lightsaber stances.

How to make this lightsaber design:

Blade Color: Green

Green Emitter 1: Serenity

Serenity Vents: Jaro Tapal

Jaro Tapal Switch 1: Rebel Hero

Rebel Hero Grip 1: Serenity

Serenity Pommel 1: Detachment

Detachment Grip 2: Justice

Justice Switch 2: Rebel Hero

Rebel Hero Emitter 2: Serenity

Serenity Pommel 2: Diligence

Diligence Main Material: Hard Plastoid Black (Hard Plastoid)

Hard Plastoid Black (Hard Plastoid) Secondary Material: Metal Alloy (Starter Metal or Light Metal)

Metal Alloy (Starter Metal or Light Metal) Accent Material: Stainless Durasteel (Light Metal)

Stainless Durasteel (Light Metal) Grip Material: Textured Cream Rubber (Textured Rubber)

Textured Cream Rubber (Textured Rubber) Wrap Material: Green Cloth (Cloth Wrap)

If you want to know where to get everything you need to create these lightsaber designs, check out our Jedi: Survivor lightsaber parts and materials guide!

3. "High Council" lightsaber design (Purple)

Modelled after the iconic lightsaber of Jedi Master Mace Windu, this purple-bladed lightsaber stands out thanks to its golden highlights made from Haysian Smelt (best conductor), and the dark, somewhat intimidating grip. It's a good hilt for a precise and unyielding blade, and a Jedi who might occasionally dip closer to the Dark Side of the Force than others while fighting. Is this a good fit for Cal? You can judge for yourself as you play.

How to make this lightsaber design:

Blade Color: Purple

Purple Emitter 1: Santari Khri

Santari Khri Vents: Rebel Hero

Rebel Hero Switch 1: Detachment

Detachment Grip 1: Rebel Hero

Rebel Hero Pommel 1: Justice

Justice Grip 2: Temperance

Temperance Switch 2: Jaro Tapal

Jaro Tapal Emitter 2: Santari Khri

Santari Khri Pommel 2: Scrapyard

Scrapyard Main Material: Metal Alloy (Light Metal)

Metal Alloy (Light Metal) Secondary Material: Haysian Smelt (Warm Metal)

Haysian Smelt (Warm Metal) Accent Material: Inquisitor Dark Grey (Inquisitor Paint)

Inquisitor Dark Grey (Inquisitor Paint) Grip Material: Inquisitor Dark Grey (Inquisitor Paint)

4. "Justicar" lightsaber design (Orange)

One of my favourite ever lightsaber designs, this orange lightsaber design is a tasteful blend of textures and materials that looks as though it was crafted with immense care and talent by its owner. Its standout elements include Cere Junda's striking ring pommel, and the small blade-like elements on the side of the switch, which give the whole lightsaber a very threatening but stately feel. Set the polish on the Secondary Material to 0 for the perfect texture!

How to make this lightsaber design:

Blade Color: Orange

Orange Emitter 1: Temperance

Temperance Vents: Cere Junda

Cere Junda Switch 1: Duelist

Duelist Grip 1: Justice

Justice Pommel 1: Diligence

Diligence Grip 2: Justice

Justice Switch 2: Duelist

Duelist Emitter 2: Temperance

Temperance Pommel 2: Cere Junda

Cere Junda Main Material: Two-Tone Dark (Two-Tone Metal)

Two-Tone Dark (Two-Tone Metal) Secondary Material: Matte Iron (Coated Metal)

Matte Iron (Coated Metal) Accent Material: Jedha White (Jedha Paint)

Jedha White (Jedha Paint) Wrap Material: Brown Cloth (Cloth Wrap)

5. "Relic" lightsaber design (Magenta)

I haven't specified the condition of each of the lightsabers on this page, because it's up to you to choose whether you want your lightsaber to look brand new or antediluvian. But with this "Relic" magenta lightsaber design, you really do get the best effect by setting the condition all the way down to ancient. This ornate hilt looks more like a work of art than a weapon; perhaps it was an old ceremonial blade that Cal recently uncovered and is now using for himself? Without delving into spoilers, the idea of old things being brought up into the light again fits very nicely with the story of Jedi: Survivor.

How to make this lightsaber design:

Blade Color: Magenta

Magenta Emitter 1: Harmony

Harmony Vents: Patience

Patience Switch 1: Harmony

Harmony Grip 1: Edgehawk

Edgehawk Pommel 1: Patience

Patience Grip 2: Edgehawk

Edgehawk Switch 2: Harmony

Harmony Emitter 2: Harmony

Harmony Pommel 2: Patience

Patience Main Material: Koboh Wood (Wood)

Koboh Wood (Wood) Secondary Material: Silvian Iron (Warm Metal)

Silvian Iron (Warm Metal) Accent Material: Metal Alloy (Starter Metal or Light Metal)

Metal Alloy (Starter Metal or Light Metal) Grip Material: Koboh Wood (Wood)

6. "Warrior" lightsaber design (White)

One of the most elegant-looking and opulent lightsaber designs on this list, this gorgeous white-bladed lightsaber incorporates some carefully placed angles and spikes to give this otherwise lean weapon a more threatening countenance. The textured tan rubber grips serve to break up the silver alloy hilt, and give the whole blade a functional look despite its obvious grandeur.

How to make this lightsaber design:

Blade Color: White

White Emitter 1: Persistence

Persistence Vents: Jaro Tapal

Jaro Tapal Switch 1: Eno Cordova

Eno Cordova Grip 1: Santari Khri

Santari Khri Pommel 1: Persistence

Persistence Grip 2: Santari Khri

Santari Khri Switch 2: Santari Khri

Santari Khri Emitter 2: Persistence

Persistence Pommel 2: Duelist

Duelist Main Material: Silver Alloy (Light Metal)

Silver Alloy (Light Metal) Secondary Material: Jedi White (Jedi Paint)

Jedi White (Jedi Paint) Accent Material: Ancient Alloy (Unique Metal)

Ancient Alloy (Unique Metal) Grip Material: Textured Tan Rubber (Textured Rubber)

Did you know: you can customise the angle of your lightsaber vents in Crossguard stance? Simply press "X" while picking your Vents component at a Workbench - but bear in mind that it has no gameplay benefit. The differences are purely cosmetic!

7. "Malice" lightsaber design (Red)

Yes, you can get a red lightsaber blade. To learn how, read our guide on the different Jedi: Survivor lightsaber colors!

I spent a long while building the very best red lightsaber design in Jedi: Survivor, and I think I've found it with this design, which I've dubbed "Malice". This design makes good use of various Two-Tone Metal materials to inject some extra darkness and shadow into the details of the hilt. The grip is brass rather than a more comfortable material (pain is power, after all), and the glowing section between the switch and the long, spiked emitter just looks deliciously malevolent. A perfect Sith weapon.

How to make this lightsaber design:

Blade Color: Red

Red Emitter 1: Detachment

Detachment Vents: Eno Cordova

Eno Cordova Switch 1: Assembly

Assembly Grip 1: Duelist

Duelist Pommel 1: Cere Junda

Cere Junda Grip 2: Serenity

Serenity Switch 2: Assembly

Assembly Emitter 2: Detachment

Detachment Pommel 2: Detachment

Detachment Main Material: Imperial Alloy (Imperial)

Imperial Alloy (Imperial) Secondary Material: Two-Tone Alloy (Two-Tone Metal)

Two-Tone Alloy (Two-Tone Metal) Accent Material: Two-Tone Splatter (Two-Tone Metal)

Two-Tone Splatter (Two-Tone Metal) Grip Material: Two-Tone Brass (Two-Tone Metal)

8. "Wilderness" lightsaber design (Yellow)

We've saved the best for last with this gorgeous "Wilderness" lightsaber design - my personal favourite - made almost entirely from wood and bone. You could easily imagine this artfully decorated lightsaber in the hands of a Wookiee Jedi Master, or some other Jedi hailing from a forest- or jungle-dominated world. The rounded edges and slim appearance give the hilt a relatively friendly look (for a deadly weapon), while the copper rings make the whole design look more durable and powerful than it would if it were purely made from wood and bone.

How to make this lightsaber design:

Blade Color: Yellow

Yellow Emitter 1: Eno Cordova

Eno Cordova Vents: Justice

Justice Switch 1: Hunter

Hunter Grip 1: Cere Junda

Cere Junda Pommel 1: Duelist

Duelist Grip 2: Detachment

Detachment Switch 2: Hunter

Hunter Emitter 2: Eno Cordova

Eno Cordova Pommel 2: Eno Cordova

Eno Cordova Main Material: Greel-Wood (Starter Non-Metal or Wood)

Greel-Wood (Starter Non-Metal or Wood) Secondary Material: Copper (Warm Metal)

Copper (Warm Metal) Accent Material: Bone (Unique Non-Metal)

Bone (Unique Non-Metal) Grip Material: Koboh Wood (Wood)

Koboh Wood (Wood) Wrap Material: Tan Cloth (Cloth Wrap)

Hopefully these eight top-tier lightsaber designs have given you inspiration when it comes to building your own saber in Jedi: Survivor. If you need some help finding all of the parts you require, check out our Jedi: Survivor Koboh collectibles guide, along with our other guides for Coruscant, Jedha, Shattered Moon, and Nova Garon.