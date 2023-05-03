Star Wars Jedi Survivor planets list: How many planets are there?

Want to know how many planets there are in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? Cal Kestis and robot pal BD-1 are back again in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and they're on a tour of some new planets. Long gone are the forests of Kashyyk and the mysterious ruins of Dathomir. Instead, Cal heads to entirely new locales, full of bosses to fight and collectibles to find.

In this guide, we'll explain how many planets there are in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, so that you can see how many new locations there are to explore.

How many planets are there in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

There are six planets in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Below, you'll find a full list of all planets in the order you'll encounter them:

Coruscant

Koboh

Jedha

Shattered Moon

Nova Garon

Tanalorr

Okay, not all of them are technically planets, as the Shattered Moon is a... well, moon. But, that never stopped people from adoring Endor for the past few decades, so we've included it in the list above.

Koboh is by far the biggest planet that you'll explore in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which makes sense since it acts as a hub world that you'll return to frequently throughout the main story. People that you find around the world will occasionally also move to Koboh to live in Rambler's Reach Outpost, a hub town that's safe from enemies.

Jedha is similarly open, but a lot smaller than Koboh. Jedha is also the planet that you're most likely to recognise, as it featured heavily in 2016's Rogue One. Jyn Erso and pals explore the Holy City and meet Saw Gerrera on Jedha, but you don't get to do the same in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Instead, you roam the deserts and explore decrepit ruins occupied by all manner of beasties and baddies - including the Empire.

Coruscant, Shattered Moon, and Nova Garon are more linear planets, without the large open expanses of Koboh and Jedha. Shattered Moon and Nova Garon will unlock as the main story unfolds, but Coruscant is actually where the game begins. After the opening, however, you must complete a specific mission on Jedha about halfway through the main story before you can return to Coruscant.

Tanalorr is the smallest planet, appearing right at the end of the main story. It's only a couple of small areas, so you don't get to fully explore it in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

