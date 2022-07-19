If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

It might be too hot in the UK for the Steam Deck, Valve say

Whose performance isn't throttled, lets be honest
Graham Smith
Graham Smith
Published on
A Steam Deck running Stray

I've not been slow while writing news stories this evening, I have throttled my performance to protect myself. In this I may have something in common with the Steam Deck. Valve tweeted earlier today to let users "in the midst of a heatwave" know that at temperatures over 35 degrees centigrade, the Steam Deck may not run at its best.

"For our friends in the midst of a heatwave, a quick note about Steam Deck in high temperatures," reads the tweet. "Steam Deck performs at its best in ambient temperatures between 0° and 35° C. If the temperature gets higher than this, Steam Deck may start to throttle performance to protect itself."

In a followup tweet, Valve offered more detail of what exactly is happening. "Steam Deck’s APU runs well at temperatures up to 100°C. At 100°C, it will start to throttle performance, and at 105°C it will shut down. Again, this is to protect itself (and you) from damage," it says. If you're using the Steam Deck in an environment that's over 35° C, in other words, it's more likely that the APU will exceed the temperatures it's designed for.

For those not aware, the UK is currently in the midst of a historic heatwave, with temperatures reaching an all-time high of 40.3°C in parts of the country on Tuesday.

While it may not do well post-climate collapse, we like the Steam Deck plenty. Earlier today James published his picks of the best games to play on the Steam Deck.

About the Author

Graham Smith

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

