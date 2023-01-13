If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

John Carpenter says he's not directing a Dead Space movie - but someone is

The Halloween director seems up for playing the remake, too

CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
A screenshot from Dead Space remake showing Isaac Clarke putting on his helmet

Horror movie maestro John Carpenter has ‘fessed up that he’s not directing a movie version of Dead Space, but suggests there’s another director attached to a possible big-screen adaptation. Talking to Variety about his career ahead of his 75th birthday, Carpenter was asked about rumours he could be helming a non-interactive take on Dead Space. Considering Carpenter hasn’t made a film in 13 years it does seem a bit of a wild idea, but then the director is both a horror auteur and video game fan.

Watch on YouTube
EA Motive's Dead Space remake floats onto PC on January 27th.

“I was down looking at the new digital cameras, the RED, and happened to mention to them that I would love to do a ‘Dead Space’ film,” Carpenter explained. “That just went around, and everybody said, ‘Oh, when are you gonna do it?’ I’m not gonna do it. I think they already have another director involved. And they haven’t asked me to do it.” Carpenter didn’t go into details about who the director might be, if he even knew. He’s keen to play EA Motive’s upcoming Dead Space remake though, saying “I’m there.”

There was a Dead Space movie project kicking around Hollywood more than a decade ago. Just a year after the original game was released in 2008, Disturbia director DJ Caruso was attached and the movie in its very early stages. A few months before Dead Space 2 launched, Caruso said that the concept behind his take on sci-fi horror series was “almost a prequel” to the first game. Caruso still hasn’t made a Dead Space movie, but did manage to squeeze I Am Number Four and XXX: Return Of Xander Cage in during the 2010s. I know what I’d rather watch.

The Dead Space remake launches on Steam and the Epic Games Store on January 27th for £50/$60/€60. I wouldn’t put any money down on the movie happening just yet.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch