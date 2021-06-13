If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Just Cause developers announce co-op smuggling game Contraband

Set in a 1970s "smuggler's paradise"
Imogen Beckhelling avatar
Imogen Beckhelling
A map with a cool safe and loads of notes in the Contraband trailer.

Avalanche Studios, the makers of Just Cause, have announced their next game is about smuggling in the 1970s. Contraband is an open world co-op game that invites players to a "smuggler's paradise". I hope there are heists. Catch the trailer below, it features a delightful bit of music by Steely Dan, as a camera sweeps across what appears to be a smuggler's hideout.

"In Contraband, players will take on the roles of smugglers exploring the fictional Southeast Asian world of 1970s Bayan," the devs say.

In the trailer we see some sweeping shots of smuggling prep, complete with maps and a picture of an ornate locked box with some annotation that says: "FIRE PROOF SAFE." Some serious heist-planning seems to be happening here.

But what's this? As the camera continues to pan around, it's revealed the smugglers already have the safe! It's cracked open to reveal that inside there are some big shiny silver letters that say "Contraband". Perhaps the real loot was the memories we made along the way.

Contraband will be coming to Steam, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Consoles. It's early days though, so it doesn't have a release date just yet.

E3 2021 runs June 12th-15th, with more events around it. Please see our E3 stream schedule for more, genuinely useful information on the whole virtual shebang, and visit our E3 2021 hub to stay up to date on the news.

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

